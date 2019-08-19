Sweet, Sweet Victory Number 12

Sioux City, IA - Jon Perrin (6-1) tosses another quality start giving the Kansas City T-Bones (47-37) their twelfth straight win, 6-3, in their pursuit to keep gaining ground on the Sioux City Explorers (46-39).

Perrin earned the win by throwing his third straight quality start since his last two quality starts against the Cleburne Railroaders. Tonight, he ended seven innings with three earned runs, five hits and six strikeouts to allow Henry Owens to come in the eighth and close the door in two innings. Owens earned his second save on the season since August 11th in the 2-1 victory over the Texas AirHogs.

Mason Davis had his second multi-hit game in a row with three hits in tonight's win against the Explorers. Dylan Tice had a two-hit game, and Danny Mars had three hits to contribute to KCK's six runs.

Kansas City started the game with a heavy punch of three runs started by Roy Morales' walk with bases loaded to score Dylan Tice. Shawn O'Malley scored Mason Davis on a fielder's choice before Danny Mars hit an RBI single to right to drive in Morales. Sioux City answered with a run of their own by the hand of Nate Samson who drove in Kyle Wren to start the ballgame with a 3-1 score after the first. KC tacked on another with Will Baker's first professional hit and first professional RBI off a single to right field. It would be a quiet game until Nate Samson broke the silence in the sixth with his second and last RBI of the game. Sioux City threatened to slowly gain ground on the T-Bones with a Sebastian Zawada sac fly to score Jose Sermo. The T-Bones would tack on two more runs in the 8th to separate from the Explorers, scoring the last runs of the game.

The T-Bones are now one and a half games ahead of the Explorers for a spot in the American Association playoffs. The first-place holder in the South, Cleburne Railroaders, keep a three and a half game distance from the T-Bones after a 16-6 victory over the Sioux Falls Canaries. KC will take on Sioux City in game two of the three game series Monday night at Mercy Field at Lewis and Clark Park with a first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. Catch all the action live on the T-Bones Broadcast Network.

