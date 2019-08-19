Milkmen Rally Back, But Come up Short in Extras with Dogs

The Milkmen managed to stifle the Chicago Dogs throughout much the game on defense. Milwaukee managed to strike first in the fifth inning after an RBI single by Sam Dexter.

The Dogs would tie the game in eighth with an RBI single by Gustavo Pierre.

Chicago took a 3-1 lead in the ninth, but the Milkmen would rally to tie it up in the bottom of the ninth with Dexter driving in a run after getting hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. Derek Reddy went deep with a sacrifice fly to get another run across for the boys.

The Dogs managed to the take the lead in the tenth inning off a solo homer by Keon Barnum (30), which finished the scoring on the night.

Milwaukee starter, Angel Ventura, was rock solid through 8 innings, allowing 6 hits, 1 run, no walks, and 9 strikeouts. Myles Smith walked away with the loss.

The Milkmen close out the series against the Chicago Dogs tomorrow August 20th with a 7:05 pm first pitch. It's also Triple Play Tuesday, with $2 hot dogs, pretzels, and soda. For more information, visit milwaukeemilkmen.com.

