Barnum's Record-Tying Homer Leads Dogs To Win In Tenth

FRANKLIN, Wis. - Keon Barnum launched the go-ahead home run in the tenth inning and Rich Mascheri closed it out to lead the Chicago Dogs to a 4-3 extra-innings win over the Milwaukee Milkmen on Monday night at Routine Field.

Barmum's blast was his 30th of the season, tying the American Association's single-season home run record. It was the Tampa native's seventh homer in eight games and third of the series.

The game was an old-fashioned pitchers' duel for the majority of the game, with both starters allowing just one earned run in over seven innings of work apiece. D.J. Snelten surrendered one run on five hits with five strikeouts over 7.2 frames, marking his fourth straight start with one earned run over seven frames and five whiffs.

It was scoreless through the first four innings before Milwaukee broke through in the bottom of the fifth. With a runner on third Sam Dexter ripped a line drive off the glove of Snelten, beating out an infield single to plate the first run of the game.

Snelten went on to retire seven of his next 11 batters to keep it a one-run game going into the eighth.

The Dogs offense finally broke through in the top of the eighth. With two outs and Trey Vavra on second, Gustavo Pierre ripped an RBI single up the middle to knot the game at one.

Casey Crosby then entered with two on and two outs in the bottom of the eighth. After a wild pitch and an intentional walk to Adam Walker loaded the bases, Crosby struck out Dan Ward on three pitches to end the Milwaukee scoring threat.

Chicago rallied to take the lead in the top of the ninth with more clutch hitting. With two outs Kelly Dugan singled and Jordan Dean doubled to bring up Vavra, who smacked an RBI single to give the Dogs a 2-1 advantage. On the next at-bat, Jordan Dean scored on a wild pitch to make it 3-1, Chicago.

Milwaukee tied the game in the ninth on a Derek Reddy sacrifice fly after Sam Dexter was hit by Kyle Halbohn fastball with the bases loaded.

With two strikes and two outs in the tenth inning, Barnum mashed his historic home run off Myles Smith (L, 1-4) over the left field wall to put the Dogs ahead, 4-3.

Rich Mascheri (W, 6-2) then delivered a 1-2-3 tenth to seal the Dogs' fourth-straight series win.

LHP Jake Dahlberg will start the series finale tomorrow evening, with first pitch set for 7:05 PM.

