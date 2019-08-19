AirHogs One-Hit in 2-0 Loss to Lincoln

The AirHogs got a brilliant starting pitching performance from Travis Ballew, but in the end they just could not get anything going against John Brownell tonight, falling 2-1/

Travis Ballew clearly did not have his best stuff tonight, but that is what made this outing fantastic for the young righty. He worked around 3 first inning walks, while striking out five in the game. Most importantly he kept the game scoreless through the fifth inning.

On the other side of things John Brownell was majestic tonight. He allowed only one hit, a Na Chaung 4th inning infield single. Other than that he was untouchable. Brownell walked only one batter, providing the AirHogs with only 2 base runners in the game, not a formula for success

The Saltdogs used a passed ball to push across their first run of the game in the 6th inning. It came with the newest member of this AirHogs bullpen, Trevor Simms, on the mound. Simms would work 3 innings of 1 run, 4 hit baseball, taking the loss tonight. The Lincoln Saltdogs also used a Josh Mazzola double in the 9th to tack on a run, making it 2-0.

Austin Boyle would come on in the 9th inning for Lincoln, shutting the door on the AirHogs offense. He struck out the side in order to close out the game.

The AirHogs take on the Lincoln Saltdogs in game 3 of the series. First pitch at 7:05 P.M. The AirHogs will send Zhang Tao to the mound while the Lincoln will be Jake Hohensee.

