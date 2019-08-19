Statement from T-Bones President Adam Ehlert
August 19, 2019 - American Association (AA) - Kansas City T-Bones News Release
We are shocked by what appears to be this capricious action.
We have been in close communication with the UG, keeping them apprised of our status as we work toward a sale of the club. Today's timing is the real surprise, as we've shared publicly- and with the UG- that a sale will not be completed or announced during the season.
Baseball continues this week, as we're in the midst of a franchise-record winning streak (12 games!), and hopefully into the playoffs as we defend our league championship. We remain optimistic that a solution will be reached in the short-term, to retain baseball in a great market, for the long-term.
The millions of fans who have enjoyed our product over nearly two decades should share our optimism for the future as we work to close the sale to the next operator of this franchise.
