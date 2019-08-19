'Dogs Shut out 'Hogs to Even Series

LINCOLN, Nebraska - John Brownell allowed just one hit over eight scoreless innings, and the Saltdogs shut out the AirHogs 2-0 at AirHogs Stadium on Monday night.

Brownell allowed just three baserunners over eight innings - one walk and a hit batter along with an infield single - and struck out eight hitters for his 7th win of the year.

Austin Boyle struck out the side in order for this second save - and first since Lincoln's 3-2 win over Texas on June 22 at Haymarket Park.

Lincoln opened the scoring in the 6th inning. Ivan Marin singled and went first-to-third on Daniel Herrera's blooper before scoring on a wild pitch from Trevor Simms - who took the loss in his AirHogs debut.

The 'Dogs added an insurance run in the 9th. Josh Mazzola's third hit - a double - scored Tyler Moore from first.

Brownell fell just short of his second complete-game shutout of 2019, but won his 130th career game in his 299th career start. Brownell retired the first 11 AirHogs he faced before Stewart Ijames worked a two-out walk in the 4th.

Brownell also eclipsed 100 innings for the 12th consecutive season, one start after notching his 2,000th career inning.

Game 3 of the three-game series is scheduled for Tuesday night. First-pitch time is set for 7:05 p.m., and pregame coverage will begin at 6:35 p.m. on ESPN Lincoln 101.5 FM/1480 AM.

The Saltdogs are playing their 19th season in Lincoln. All ticket and promo information can be found at saltdogs.com, and follow the 'Dogs on Twitter/Instagram @saltdogsball.

