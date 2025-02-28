Sweet 16th In-A-Row

February 28, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Binghamton Black Bears News Release







BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Black Bears' winning streak continued as the Black Bears defeated the Dashers 9-0 on Friday night. Tyson Kirkby recorded a hat trick, Nolan Egbert posted a shutout, and Dakota Bohn recorded his 100th FPHL point, all in the same game.

If you looked away after the first five minutes, you would think the outcome would have been different. The Dashers started the game, with the first four shots on goal, the next 20 went to the Black Bears. The scoring started halfway through the opening frame, with Austin Thompson grabbing the would-be game-winning goal. Josh Fletcher and CJ Stubbs followed Thompson with goals of their own and Binghamton held a 3-0 lead after the first period.

Stubbs's power play goal was the first of many special teams' goal on the night. The Black Bears scored next, shorthanded, thanks to Tyson Kirkby. Jesse Anderson cashed in another power play and Binghamton extended their lead to 5-0 after two periods.

In the third, Cam Clark broke his goal skid, Kirkby scored at 4-on-4 only to be followed by Dakota Bohn on the next shift. But that wasn't all. Kirkby managed to complete his hat trick on Friday night scoring on a 4-on-3 sending the hats down on the ice.

Binghamton wins their 16th straight game, Nolan Egbert post his second shutout of the season, Tyson Kirkby reclaims the league lead in goals, and Dakota Bohn recorded four points. All in a day's work for the Black Bears..

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from February 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.