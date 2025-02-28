FPHL Ice Chips - Game Recaps

February 28, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) News Release







DASHERS of DANVILLE at BINGHAMTON BLACK BEARS

Sweet 16th in-a-row

by Brooks Hill

Binghamton, NY - The Binghamton Black Bears winning streak continued as the Black Bears defeated the Dashers 9-0 on Friday night. Tyson Kirkby recorded a hat trick, Nolan Egbert posted a shutout, and Dakota Bohn recorded his 100th FPHL point, all in the same game.

If you looked away after the first five minutes, you would think the outcome would have been different. The Dashers started the game, with the first four shots on goal, the next 20 went to the Black Bears. The scoring started halfway through the opening frame, with Austin Thompson grabbing the would-be game-winning goal. Josh Fletcher and CJ Stubbs followed Thomspon with goals of their own and Binghamton held a 3-0 lead after the first period.

Stubbs's power play goal was the first of many special teams' goal on the night. The Black Bears scored next, shorthanded, thanks to Tyson Kirkby. Jesse Anderson cashed in another power play and Binghamton extended their lead to 5-0 after two periods.

In the third, Cam Clark broke his goal skid, Kirkby scored at 4-on-4 only to be followed by Dakota Bohn on the next shift. But that wasn't all. Kirkby managed to complete his hat trick on Friday night scoring on a 4-on-3 sending the hats down on the ice.

Binghamton wins their 16th straight game, Nolan Egbert post his second shutout of the season, Tyson Kirkby reclaims the league lead in goals, and Dakota Bohn recorded four points. All in a day's work for the Black Bears.

Bingo Blanks Deer 9-0

by Devin Dobek

Binghamton, NY - After a week filled with changes, the Dashers couldn't wait to return to normalcy and hit the ice with the Fed's best Binghamton Black Bears. However despite Parker Rutherford's career high 61 saves the Dashers would be boat-raced by the Black Bear's led by Tyson Kirkby's hat-trick.

In period 1 the Dashers came out with some early pressure on Nolan Egbert, forcing him to slam the door on an early flurry. However, this positive did not last long. The game remained rather neutral through the opening 10 minutes, with Parker Rutherford making some beautiful saves fresh off his return from Knoxville. But against such a high powered offense, anything can happen in the blink of an eye. Just past the midway point, Austin Thompson found a puck in the slot and roofed it for his tied for team high 28th of the season to open the scoring. 4 minutes later, the Hockey Gods gave a fortunate bounce off the end wall right to a streaking Josh Fletcher who had an empty net to score on and double the lead. In the closing moments of period 1, Jhuwon Davis was booked for a hook, opening the door to one of the league's best power plays. Binghamton established the zone and moved the puck well, eventually leading to CJ Stubbs one timing a Yates feed past Rutherford to make it 3-0 with less than a minute remaining. The Bears outshot the Dashers 20-4 in the first frame and happily carried their 3 goal lead with them into the break.

Period 2 was very similar to period 1, lopsided in favor of the home team. The scoring in the frame didn't begin until late. There was a scary moment around the midway point when Gavin Yates went down hard into the wall and had to be helped off the ice, a key piece of the Binghamton offense. There were a mess of penalties as well in the frame, but still no goals with just around 4 minutes to go in period 2. With the Dashers on another powerplay, a clearing attempt left the zone and was recovered by Kirkby. Making a beautiful move between the legs, Kirkby got the puck back to his forehand and shelved one over Rutherford shorthanded to push the lead to 4. Less than 3 minutes later on a power play of their own, Jesse Anderson one-timed a cross-crease feed from Thompson for the Bear's second man-advantage tally of the evening, pushing the margin to 5-0. The shots in period 2 were 29-4 Binghamton, and 49-8 in the game as the teams geared up for the final 20.

20 more minutes ahead in a 5-0 hockey game, and Binghamton had no intention at all to hit the breaks. 3 even-strength Bear goals were scored in a span of 1:33 in the front half of the frame. First it was Cam Clark adding his name to the sheet with a tally off both posts and in. Exactly 50 seconds later Tyson Kirkby potted his second of the game to make it 7-0. The final blow of the flurry came from a Dakota Bohn shot out of the high slot to make it 8. Bohn earned FPHL points 100, 101, 102, and 103 in his second star of the game effort as well. The final goal of the game was the eventual first star Tyson Kirkby fluttering a one-timer on the powerplay past Rutherford to cement the score 9-0 and collect yet another hat-trick. Binghamton outshot the Dashers 70-14 across the full 60 minutes. Nolan Egbert earned his second shutout of the season and was named the games third star. Parker Rutherford made a career high 61 saves in the losing effort.

The two teams will play again tomorrow at 6:00 CST inside the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena.

HC VENOM at BLUE RIDGE BOBCATS

Bobcats Hold Off Venom For 4-3 Victory

by Brett Wiseman

Wytheville, VA - The Blue Ridge Bobcats picked up their fifth victory in their last eight contests before a "Hockey Tonk" Night crowd of nearly 1,500 over HC Venom at Hitachi Energy Arena. The homestanding squad skated out to a 4-0 lead after the opening 40 minutes, and thwarted off a 3-goal third period comeback attempt from the hard charging visiting Venom to earn a crucial three standings points.

Captain Danny Martin opened the scoring and began his multi-point night by sniping a short-side goal off the shoulder of Makar Sokolov and in just 1:04 into the contest. The Bobcats held onto the 1-0 lead after one, and ramped up the scoring onslaught in the second.

Hunter Godmere wasted no time making an impact in his return to the active roster, nor did he waste any time in the middle frame. #77 sniped a wrist shot through Sokolov's five-hole just a mere 16 seconds into period 2. Roughly five minutes later, a beautiful setup from Austin Bellefeuille and Nick Stuckless found the stick of Hunter Hall, who found the back of the net to triple the lead. In the final two minutes of the 2nd, Martin picked up his second point of the night, as he and Justin Daly combined to put the puck on a platter backdoor for Daniel Klinecky to tap in for his second goal in three games.

The Venom found some bite in the third, but their comeback effort fell just short. Dustin Jesseau opened their scoring account just over three minutes into the final frame, and then assisted on a Connor Craig goal seven and a half minutes later to earn him third star honors. Jonas Leas would add one more with less than eight minutes remaining, but Connor Green and the Bobcats kept the door closed to hold on for the 4-3 win.

Godmere's goal in his return to the active roster earned him second star, while Martin's multi-point effort notched him first star on the night.

Both teams meet again tomorrow night back at Hitachi Energy Arena for Local Business Appreciation & Group Night. Puck drop is set for 7:30 PM.

MONROE MOCCASINS at ATHENS ROCK LOBSTERS

Rock Lobsters Cast Stunning Spell on Moccasins, Conjure Shootout Victory

by Matteen Zibanejadrad

Athens, GA - On Wizard's Night and Teacher's Appreciation Night in Akins Ford Arena, the Athens Rock Lobsters were able to defeat the Monroe Moccasins 4-3 in the shootout on Friday.

The hometown team found themselves down early, as Houston Wilson scored just 40 seconds into the game.

Less than 10 minutes later, Blake Anderson was able to double the Moccasin advantage after his centering pass deflected off a Rock Lobster and in.

Malik Johnson's heroics began at the 17:43 mark of the second period, finding the top shelf with shot from the slot to pull Athens to within one.

The two-goal lead was restored for Monroe less than two minutes into the third period, as Hugo Koch poked a rebound back past William Lavalliere.

Johnson was at the center of everything for Athens for the remainder of the game. He put a puck back toward the net on the power play to scratch one back and less than two minutes later, passed the puck from the boards from a prone position to find Daniil Glukharyov for the game-tying goal.

After a fruitless five minutes of overtime, Filip Virgili's lone shootout flip of the puck over Kuhn was enough to secure the win; Lavalliere stopped all three of Monroe's efforts in sudden death.

It was two good goaltender efforts on the night. Sean Kuhn made 44 saves while Lavalliere made 40.

The Rock Lobsters (30-6-2, 82 pts) return to Akins Ford Arena tomorrow night for Military Appreciation Night. Puck drops at 7:05 p.m. EST.

CAROLINA THUNDERBIRDS at WATERTOWN WOLVES

T'Birds Defeat Wolves, 3-2

by Jeff Barrett

Watertown, NY - A cross division battle between the Wolves and Thunderbirds started tonight for the first of three games this weekend, in the only trip to Watertown for Carolina this season.

The Thunderbirds entered the evening riding a 13 game win streak and sitting atop the Continental Division, while the Wolves continued to hold onto the number 3 spot in the Empire Division, and tried to get back into the win column following an overtime loss to Danbury last weekend.

The first twenty minutes ended up being a scoreless affair as both the Thunderbirds keeper Mario Cavaliere and Watertown starter Anton Borodkin faced some tough shots but were up to the challenge of keeping the puck out of the net. Shots on goal at the end of the period were a bit lopsided with Carolina outshooting Watertown 20-6.

Watertown's Davide Gaeta would break the scoreless tie at the 14:46 mark of the second period lifting a back hand over the shoulder of Cavaliere making it 1-0. Assists on the goal belonged to Trevor Grasby and Trevor Lord.

At the 17:17 mark, Jon Buttitta was able to draw the Thunderbirds even as he redirected a Gus Ford shot and beat Borodkin to tie the game at 1 each. Jiri Pestuka was also credited with an assist on the goal.

The Thunderbird were able to outshoot Watertown once again in the second, this time 16-9.

Just :29 into the third period. Watertown once again jumped into the lead on a Junior Harris goal, slapping home a rebound from Davide Gaeta.

It would be just under two minutes later at the 2:33 mark when Carolina's Zach White evened the score at 2-2 after wristing a shot to the back of the cage, assisted by Roman Kraemer and Gus Ford.

At 5:33 of the frame, the Thunderbirds would grab the lead for the first time in the game when White nabbed his second goal of the game, this time assisted by Gus Ford once again.

Carolina held on for the 3-2 win, and lengthened their win streak to 14 games.

The two teams will square off again on Saturday evening at 7:30 and again on Sunday at 7:00

Thunderbirds Come from Behind Against Wolves, Win 3-2

Zach White scores twice in 3rd to beat Watertown

by Brendan Reilly

Watertown, NY - Trailing early in the 3rd period, Zach White found the back of the net twice in three minutes to push the Carolina Thunderbirds over the Watertown Wolves, 3-2, on Friday evening at the Watertown Arena.

Across the first 20 minutes, Carolina (31-7-3) barraged Watertown (23-14-2) netminder Anton Borodkin for 20 shots, but the Thunderbirds could not break through, and the two sides went the first 20 minutes scoreless.

The Wolves would break the deadlock in the late stages of the 2nd period. Davide Gaeta was left alone in the slot and beat Mario Cavaliere to give the home side a 1-0 advantage. Shortly after, Carolina went to a power play and answered. Gus Ford walked into the top of the slot letting a snapshot go that Jon Buttitta deflected home tying the game heading to the 3rd period.

Watertown moved back in front quickly in the 3rd, but the Thunderbirds again found a response. Zach White tied the game 2:33 into the 3rd period and three minutes later, White was left alone in the slot and ripped home his second goal of the night, giving Carolina its first lead of the evening, 3-2. The Thunderbirds, despite taking two penalties across the last 11 minutes, held on to defeat the Wolves, 3-2, taking game one of the three-game set.

The Thunderbirds and Wolves meet for game two on Saturday evening in Watertown. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m. from the Watertown Arena.

PORT HURON PROWLERS at DANBURY HAT TRICKS

Hat Tricks Grab Point, Fall in Overtime to Prowlers, 3-2

by Wyatt Kopelman

Danbury, CT - Matt Graham's goal at 3:21 of overtime gave the Port Huron Prowlers a 3-2 win against the Hat Tricks at the Danbury Ice Arena on Friday. Graham had a goal and an assist in the first of two meetings between the Prowlers and the Hat Tricks this weekend.

Graham emerged from behind the net and roofed the game-winner, his third of the season, stopping Port Huron's two-game skid. The forward has scored in four straight contests.

Port Huron rallied from a 2-1 deficit in the third period, despite finishing 0-for-7 on the power play. Ludwig Thellstrom'sshot through traffic from the top of the right circle tied the contest at two at 7:44 of the third.

The Hat Tricks erased a 1-0 deficit with two goals in the middle frame to take their first lead of the game. Josh Labelle'ssnapshot from inside the left circle nearly 4 ÃÂ½ minutes into the second put Danbury on the board. Co-head coach and captain Jonny Ruiz moved the Hat Tricks ahead, 2-1, on the power play at 10:56, scoring in his third straight outing.

The opening frame was high-paced between two sides that faced off for the fourth time in six contests. Port Huron's Jamie Bucell found open ice on an entry pass from Adam Heinzl to put the Prowlers in the lead at 6:46.

The Hat Tricks' penalty kill delivered on a cross-checking minor against Josh Labelle at 2:38 of the third. Danbury missed opportunities on the man advantage in the offensive zone with eight minutes left while Thellstrom sat for holding, however.

Conor McCollum turned aside 24 shots but fell to 16-10-4.

The Hat Tricks are 3-1-1-1 in the season series and ended their eight-game win streak on home ice.

Up next, Danbury hosts Port Huron for the final time this season on Saturday. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.

Graham Scores OT Winner in Comeback Win

by Will Wiegelman

Danbury, CT - After losing a third-period lead last Saturday in Danbury, the Prowlers made a comeback to beat the Hat Tricks 3-2 in overtime on Feb. 28. Matt Graham was the OT hero to give his team the extra point.

Graham's goal came at the 3:21 mark of the extra session as he came out from behind the net and to the side of the crease. The Port Huron head coach found a sliver of space to put the puck high on Connor McCollum to end the game.

The Prowlers trailed 2-1 heading into the third but Ludwig Thellström sent a slap shot through traffic to tie things up and send it to the extra session.

"A big point of emphasis was getting pucks through from the blue line," said Prowlers assistant coach Chris Paulin. "He got a puck through from the blue line, that was a huge lift for us."

Port Huron got the first goal of the game in the opening period off a Jamie Bucell breakaway, but Danbury took the lead in the second. Jonny Ruiz found Josh Labelle for a one-timer and then Labelle fed Ruiz who wristed home a power-play goal.

Final shot totals were 27-18 for Port Huron with the Prowlers' 10 third-period shots being the most for either team in any period.

"It's playoff hockey," Paulin said. "This is a huge game, a huge weekend for both teams. It's a playoff-like weekend and we expect the same tomorrow."

Graham added an assist to his goal while Lukas Lacny finished with two helpers. Valtteri Nousiainen got back in the win column with a 16-save performance.

Labelle and Ruiz had a goal and assist apiece while McCollum made 24 saves. His only two losses over his last eight starts are to Port Huron.

The Prowlers and Hat Tricks complete their season series and open up March on Saturday at 7 P.M. The game will be available live on the PHP Network YouTube channel.

COLUMBUS RIVER DRAGONS at MOTOR CITY ROCKERS

Rockers Give Up Five Unanswered Goals, Fall to Columbus 6-3

by Brady Beedon

Fraser, MI - Consistency, consistency, consistency.

Consistency has been the word of the month for the Motor City Rockers as they drop their seventh straight contest, this time 6-3 to Columbus.

The game started strong for the Rockers, as they netted the opening goal of the contest when Nick Magill-Diaz put one on net, and trickled off the glove of Columbus goalie Sammy Bernard, giving Motor City the 1-0 lead.

The score would stay 1-0 after 20 minutes of play.

The Rockers carried their momentum into the second period, when Tristan Wells found himself in front of the net, and tipped an Avery Smith shot past Bernard to give Motor City the 2-0 edge.

That's where the good times stopped for the home team.

The River Dragons would net the next five goals.

Kyle Heitzner put Columbus on the board 5:49 into the second period, quickly followed by a Cody Wickline goal just 46 seconds later to even the score at 2-2.

The River Dragon momentum continued to compound. Nolan Slachetka found the back of the net to give them their first lead of the game.

Columbus finished off the second period when Connor Lind picked the top left corner, to continue the River Dragon onslaught, bringing the score to 4-2 at the end of the second period.

Kirk Underwood added onto the Columbus lead 12:59 into the third period, bringing the score to 5-2 River Dragons.

Eli Rivers would get one back for the Rockers, netting a shorthanded goal, his 20th overall of the season, to bring Motor City within two, 5-3.

However, any Rocker momentum was snuffed out when just 20 seconds later, Kyle Moore put the final nail in the Motor City coffin, netting a power play goal to bring the score to the eventual final score of 6-3.

The loss was the seventh straight for the Rockers.

Both teams will rematch for the second and final time this season tomorrow at Big Boy Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05.

