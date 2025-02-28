Graham Scores OT Winner in Comeback Win

After losing a third period lead last Saturday in Danbury, the Prowlers made a comeback to beat the Hat Tricks 3-2 in overtime on Feb. 28. Matt Graham was the OT hero to give his team the extra point.

Graham's goal came at the 3:21 mark of the extra session as he came out from behind the net and to the side of the crease. The Port Huron head coach found a sliver of space to put the puck high on Connor McCollum to end the game.

The Prowlers trailed 2-1 heading into the third but Ludwig Thellström sent a slap shot through traffic to tie things up and send it to the extra session.

"A big point of emphasis was getting pucks through from the blue line," said Prowlers assistant coach Chris Paulin. "He got a puck through from the blue line, that was a huge lift for us."

Port Huron got the first goal of the game in the opening period off a Jamie Bucell breakaway, but Danbury took the lead in the second. Jonny Ruiz found Josh Labelle for a one-timer and then Labelle fed Ruiz who wristed home a power-play goal.

Final shot totals were 27-18 for Port Huron with the Prowlers' 10 third-period shots being the most for either team in any period.

"It's playoff hockey," Paulin said. "This is a huge game, a huge weekend for both teams. It's a playoff-like weekend and we expect the same tomorrow."

Graham added an assist to his goal while Lukas Lacny finished with two helpers. Valtteri Nousiainen got back in the win column with a 16-save performance.

Labelle and Ruiz had a goal and assist apiece while McCollum made 24 saves. His only two losses over his last eight starts are to Port Huron.

The Prowlers and Hat Tricks complete their season series and open up March on Saturday at 7 P.M. The game will be available live on the PHP Network YouTube channel.

