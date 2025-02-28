Rockers Falls to. River Dragons

February 28, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Motor City Rockers News Release







Fraser MI. - Consistency, consistency, consistency.

Consistency has been the word of the month for the Motor City Rockers as they drop their seventh straight contest, this time 6-3 to Columbus.

The game started strong for the Rockers, as they netted the opening goal of the contest when Nick Magill-Diaz put one on net, and trickled off the glove of Columbus goalie Sammy Bernard, giving Motor City the 1-0 lead.

The score would stay 1-0 after 20 minutes of play.

The Rockers carried their momentum into the second period, when Tristan Wells found himself in front of the net, and tipped an Avery Smith shot past Bernard to give Motor City the 2-0 edge.

That's where the good times stopped for the home team.

The River Dragons would net the next five goals.

Kyle Heitzner put Columbus on the board 5:49 into the second period, quickly followed by a Cody Wickline goal just 46 seconds later to even the score at 2-2.

The River Dragon momentum continued to compound. Nolan Slachetka found the back of the net to give them their first lead of the game.

Columbus finished off the second period when Connor Lind picked the top left corner, to continue the River Dragon onslaught, bringing the score to 4-2 at the end of the second period.

Kirk Underwood added onto the Columbus lead 12:59 into the third period, bringing the score to 5-2 River Dragons.

Eli Rivers would get one back for the Rockers, netting a shorthanded goal, his 20th overall of the season, to bring Motor City within two, 5-3.

However, any Rocker momentum was snuffed out when just 20 seconds later, Kyle Moore put the final nail in the Motor City coffin, netting a power play goal to bring the score to the eventual final score of 6-3.

The loss was the seventh straight for the Rockers.

Both teams will rematch for the second and final time this season tomorrow at Big Boy Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from February 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.