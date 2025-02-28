Bobcats Hold off Venom for 4-3 Victory

WYTHEVILLE, VA - The Blue Ridge Bobcats picked up their fifth victory in their last eight contests before a "Hockey Tonk" Night crowd of nearly 1,500 over HC Venom at Hitachi Energy Arena. The homestanding squad skated out to a 4-0 lead after the opening 40 minutes, and thwarted off a 3-goal third period comeback attempt from the hard charging visiting Venom to earn a crucial three standings points.

Captain Danny Martin opened the scoring and began his multi-point night by sniping a short-side goal off the shoulder of Makar Sokolov and in just 1:04 into the contest. The Bobcats held onto the 1-0 lead after one, and ramped up the scoring onslaught in the second.

Hunter Godmere wasted no time making an impact in his return to the active roster, nor did he waste any time in the middle frame. #77 sniped a wrist shot through Sokolov's five-hole just a mere 16 seconds into period 2. Roughly five minutes later, a beautiful setup from Austin Bellefeuille and Nick Stuckless found the stick of Hunter Hall, who found the back of the net to triple the lead. In the final two minutes of the 2nd, Martin picked up his second point of the night, as he and Justin Daly combined to put the puck on a platter backdoor for Daniel Klinecky to tap in for his second goal in three games.

The Venom found some bite in the third, but their comeback effort fell just short. Dustin Jesseau opened their scoring account just over three minutes into the final frame, and then assisted on a Connor Craig goal seven and a half minutes later to earn him third star honors. Jonas Leas would add one more with less than eight minutes remaining, but Connor Green and the Bobcats kept the door closed to hold on for the 4-3 win.

Godmere's goal in his return to the active roster earned him second star, while Martin's multi-point effort notched him first star on the night.

Both teams meet again tomorrow night back at Hitachi Energy Arena for Local Business Appreciation & Group Night. Puck drop is set for 7:30 PM, and tickets are available by calling 276-335-2100, visiting the arena box office or logging onto blueridgebobcats.com/tickets.

