Thunderbirds Come From Behind Against Wolves, Win 3-2

February 28, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Carolina Thunderbirds News Release







Winston-Salem, NC - Trailing early in the 3rd period, Zach White found the back of the net twice in three minutes to push the Carolina Thunderbirds over the Watertown Wolves, 3-2, on Friday evening at the Watertown Arena.

Across the first 20 minutes, Carolina (31-7-3) barraged Watertown (23-14-2) netminder Anton Borodkin for 20 shots, but the Thunderbirds could not break through, and the two sides went the first 20 minutes scoreless.

The Wolves would break the deadlock in the late stages of the 2nd period. Davide Gaeta was left alone in the slot and beat Mario Cavaliere to give the home side a 1-0 advantage. Shortly after, Carolina went to a power play and answered. Gus Ford walked into the top of the slot letting a snapshot go that Jon Buttitta deflected home tying the game heading to the 3rd period.

Watertown moved back in front quickly in the 3rd, but the Thunderbirds again found a response. Zach White tied the game 2:33 into the 3rd period and three minutes later, White was left alone in the slot and ripped home his second goal of the night, giving Carolina its first lead of the evening, 3-2. The Thunderbirds, despite taking two penalties across the last 11 minutes, held on to defeat the Wolves, 3-2, taking game one of the three-game set.

The Thunderbirds and Wolves meet for game two on Saturday evening in Watertown. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m. from the Watertown Arena.

