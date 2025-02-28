Hat Tricks Grab Point, Fall in Overtime to Prowlers, 3-2

February 28, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







DANBURY - Matt Graham's goal at 3:21 of overtime gave the Port Huron Prowlers a 3-2 win against the Hat Tricks at the Danbury Ice Arena on Friday. Graham had a goal and an assist in the first of two meetings between the Prowlers and the Hat Tricks this weekend.

Graham emerged from behind the net and roofed the game-winner, his third of the season, stopping Port Huron's two-game skid. The forward has scored in four straight contests.

Port Huron rallied from a 2-1 deficit in the third period, despite finishing 0-for-7 on the power play. Ludwig Thellstrom'sshot through traffic from the top of the right circle tied the contest at two at 7:44 of the third.

The Hat Tricks erased a 1-0 deficit with two goals in the middle frame to take their first lead of the game. Josh Labelle'ssnapshot from inside the left circle nearly 4 ÃÂ½ minutes into the second put Danbury on the board. Co-head coach and captain Jonny Ruiz moved the Hat Tricks ahead, 2-1, on the power play at 10:56, scoring in his third straight outing.

The opening frame was high-paced between two sides that faced off for the fourth time in six contests. Port Huron's Jamie Bucell found open ice on an entry pass from Adam Heinzl to put the Prowlers in the lead at 6:46.

The Hat Tricks' penalty kill delivered on a cross-checking minor against Josh Labelle at 2:38 of the third. Danbury missed opportunities on the man advantage in the offensive zone with eight minutes left while Thellstrom sat for holding, however.

Conor McCollum turned aside 24 shots but fell to 16-10-4.

The Hat Tricks are 3-1-1-1 in the season series and ended their eight-game win streak on home ice.

Up next, Danbury hosts Port Huron for the final time this season on Saturday. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.

