Supak and Williams Headed to Triple-A, Belisario and Topa Return

July 26, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Biloxi Shuckers News Release





BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers, Double-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers, have announced four roster moves on Friday prior to their series conclusion with the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp. RHP Trey Supak and RHP Devin Williams have been promoted to Triple-A San Antonio while RHP Johan Belisario has been transferred to Biloxi from San Antonio. In an additional corresponding move, RHP Justin Topa has been transferred to Biloxi from High-A Carolina.

Named the Southern League Pitcher of the Week on Monday for the second time this season, Supak departs the Shuckers after leading the pitching staff with an 11-4 record while pitching to a 2.20 ERA over 20 starts and a team-high 122.2 innings. The La Grange, TX native worked an 8-2 record and 1.91 ERA over the first half and was named the starting pitcher for the South Division All-Stars in the 2019 Southern League All-Star Game in Biloxi. At the time of promotion, the 23-year-old leads qualified Southern League Pitchers in innings pitched (122.2), wins (11), WHIP (0.87) and opponent average (.192). In a pair of memorable outings this season, Supak pitched a career-long 8.2 shutout innings on 5/30 vs. Tennessee, falling an out shy of a no hitter. Falling one out shy of a no hitter for the second time, Supak completed seven-shutout innings on 7/16 vs. Chattanooga, tossing the first complete game of his career. At MGM Park this season, Supak was an astounding 7-2 with a 1.06 ERA while walking seven and striking out 50 hitters over 67.2 innings. Traded to the Brewers from the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2015, Supak joined the Shuckers in May of 2018 and over his time in Biloxi has garnered a 17-10 record in 36 career Double-A starts.

Shuckers bullpen arm Devin Williams also heads to San Antonio, earning a promotion to Triple-A for the first time in his career. Over 31 relief appearances with the Shuckers, Williams holds a 7-2 record and 2.36 ERA including four saves in four opportunities. The Brewers second round pick in the 2013 draft racked up 76 strikeouts over 53.1 innings while holding Double-A hitters to a .181 batting average. Williams showcased on the national stage on July 7th in Cleveland at the Futures Game during MLB All-Star Weekend and pitched a third of an inning while stranding a pair of inherited runners. During the second half, Williams has been nearly untouchable, combining for 10.0 shutout innings over nine appearances. During the stretch the St. Louis native has allowed four hits, one walk and struck out 17 hitters.

In a pair of corresponding moves, RHP Johan Belisario returns to the Suckers from Triple-A San Antonio and RHP Justin Topa heads to Biloxi from High-A Carolina. A Southern League All-Star in 2019, Belisario is 8-0 with a 2.57 ERA over 16 appearances and nine starts with the Shuckers. Topa, signed by the Brewers to a minor league contract in March, last pitched for the Shuckers on May 17th making seven appearances without allowing an earned run at Double-A. With Carolina, the 28-year-old made 15 appearances and tallied a 0-3 record with a 3.13 ERA.

The Shuckers conclude their five-game series in Jacksonville tonight with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 pm CT. The Shuckers will send RHP Dylan File (5-1, 3.63) to the mound and the Jumbo Shrimp will throw LHP Daniel Castano (3-1, 4.43). The game can be heard locally in Biloxi on Cruisin' WGCM AM 1240/100.9 FM, TuneIn Radio or the MiLB First Pitch App and can be seen on MiLB.TV. Fans can save $10 off their subscription when they use the promo code 'Shuckers' at checkout.

