Miller to Injured List; Fleming to Active Roster

July 26, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release





JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Miami Marlins announced a pair of transactions that impacts their Double-A affiliate Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp roster prior to tonight's game against the Biloxi Shuckers at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville at 7:05 p.m.

Outfielder Brian Miller has been placed on Jacksonville's injured list, retroactive to July 24. Miller, a 2019 Southern League Midseason All-Star, has played in 93 games hitting .273 with a home run and 31 RBI.

In a corresponding move, infielder Billy Fleming has been transferred from Jacksonville's injured list to the active roster. Fleming has been on the injured list since July 12, and with Jacksonville has played in 16 games hitting .357 with a pair of home runs and eight runs batted in.

The Jumbo Shrimp roster stands at 25 active players, and a revised roster is attached.

Jacksonville and Biloxi wrap up their series at 7:05 p.m. on Friday from the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville. LHP Daniel Castano (3-1, 4.43 ERA) makes the start for the Jumbo Shrimp against Shuckers RHP Dylan File (5-1, 3.63 ERA). Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on MiLB.tv, Sunny 102.3 FM, TuneIn and jaxshrimp.com.

In celebration of the "Florida Man" headlines, the Jumbo Shrimp are embracing the state of Florida and all its weirdness by breaking a weird Florida law every single inning in hosting Florida Man Night presented by The Law Offices of John M. Phillips. After every Friday home game, the Jumbo Shrimp light up the sky with NAPA AutoCare Family Fireworks. On a Red Shirt Friday, fans are encouraged to wear red to support the military and save $1 per ticket at the box office, or donate that $1 to the Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund. Friday Night Lites spiced up by Tijuana Flats presented by Miller Lite and Coors Light means from 6-7:30 p.m., fans are welcome to enjoy specials for $1 12 oz. Miller Lite and Coors Light drafts, as well as $1 off all craft beer at the Craft Cave near the third-base gate.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from July 26, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.