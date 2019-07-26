Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp: Game Notes, July 26 vs. Biloxi

July 26, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release





The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp host the Biloxi Shuckers in Friday's 7:05 p.m. rubber match from the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville. In celebration of the "Florida Man" headlines, the Jumbo Shrimp are embracing the state of Florida and all its weirdness by breaking a weird Florida law every single inning in hosting Florida Man Night presented by The Law Offices of John M. Phillips. After every Friday home game, the Jumbo Shrimp light up the sky with NAPA AutoCare Family Fireworks. On a Red Shirt Friday, fans are encouraged to wear red to support the military and save $1 per ticket at the box office, or donate that $1 to the Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund. Friday Night Lites spiced up by Tijuana Flats presented by Miller Lite and Coors Light means from 6-7:30 p.m., fans are welcome to enjoy specials for $1 12 oz. Miller Lite and Coors Light drafts, as well as $1 off all craft beer at the Craft Cave near the third-base gate.

JUMBO SHRIMP SPLIT TWIN BILL WITH SHUCKERS

The Jumbo Shrimp lost Thursday's doubleheader opener 6-1 before winning the finale 3-1 over the Biloxi Shuckers. In the finale, Stone Garrett cashed in the game's first run with an RBI single in the third. Two batters later, Anfernee Seymour bagged a two-run base hit to make it 3-0. Kolton Mahoney fired six shutout innings, setting a season-high with eight strikeouts. Jake Gatewood homered in the seventh for Biloxi, but the Shuckers could get no closer. Corey Bird's RBI base knock in the second inning of the twin bill opener. However, in the third, Patrick Leonard slammed a three-run home run to put the Shuckers up. Biloxi scored three more runs in the seventh to go up 6-1.

STARTED FROM THE BOTTOM, NOW WE HERE

Jacksonville has surrendered just 39 runs in their last 14 games, and the club's starting pitching has been a huge culprit behind those run-prevention efforts. During this span, Jumbo Shrimp starters combined for a 2.71 ERA (24 ER in 79.2 IP). The quintet of starting pitchers have posted 84 strikeouts against 25 walks and 62 hits allowed in the process. In comparison, Jumbo Shrimp starters compiled a 6.13 ERA (32 ER in 47.0 IP) over the previous nine games.

THE 'PEN IS MIGHTIER THAN THE SWORD

From June 26 through the eighth inning on July 5, the Jumbo Shrimp bullpen netted a 36-inning streak without an earned run. That roll is in the midst of a stretch that has been devastating opposing lineups late in games. Over the last 39 contests, Jumbo Shrimp relief pitchers have tossed 127.1 innings with just 24 runs, 21 earned, for a 1.48 ERA. During this 39-game span, the Jumbo Shrimp's bullpen has collectively ceded just 75 hits (5.3 H/9) while whiffing 137 (9.7 K/9) against 38 walks (2.7 BB/9).

CONNECT FOUR

Buoyed by strong pitching throughout the season, the Jumbo Shrimp offense has been given a bigger margin of error by not needing to score huge quantities of runs to win games. In fact, Jacksonville has won each of its last 18 contests when hitting the four-run marker. On the season, when the Jumbo Shrimp tally at least four scores, the club is a sterling 38-6 (.864). Jacksonville has plated at least four runs in 16 of their 33 games in the campaign's second half.

PITCH (CLOSE TO) PERFECT

Jacksonville went into play on June 13 with a woeful 25-41 (.379) record. The Jumbo Shrimp have gone 24-13 (.649) since that point behind some dominant pitching. In the 37 games since June 13, Jacksonville has surrendered the fewest runs (114) and hits (252) of any Double-A club. The Jumbo Shrimp also place first in Double-A in both WHIP (1.09) and batting average against (.213), fourth in walks (101) and fifth in ERA (2.92) during this span.

EDICT OF MILLAN

Jacksonville infielder J.C. Millan entered play on May 17 hitting a woeful .191/.203/.235 for the season. Even so, the 23-year-old infielder was given a chance to earn an everyday spot in the Jumbo Shrimp order. Responding to the opportunity, over the last 45 contests, Millan is slashing .331/.400/.471 with 10 doubles, four home runs, 30 RBIs and 18 walks. This 45-game stretch has seen Millan's season wRC+ shoot up from 25 to 120. Among the 140 hitters who have recorded at least 90 plate appearances in the Southern League this season, Millan has recorded the 13th-lowest strikeout percentage (14.2 percent).

EARLY BIRD CATCHES THE WORM

Jacksonville outfielder Corey Bird came into play on July 4 in a massive slump, going 10-for-87 (.115) at the plate in the previous 22 games to drop his season batting line to .203/.258/.242. That said, the Elkview, W.V., native has followed that skid up by reaching base in 18 of his last 19 contests. Over these last 17 affairs, Bird is 22-for-61,

slashing .361/.418/.525 with a double, three home runs, 15 RBIs, eight runs scored, five walks and one hit-by-pitch.

SHRIMP SKEWERS

Starting by facing Mississippi on July 13, Jacksonville has triumphed in 10 of their last 13 contests. The Shrimp have earned two straight set victories in the process... With a pair of victories apiece thus far, Jacksonville and Biloxi will have a rubber match on Friday. If the Jumbo Shrimp can eke out a win, they would move into a tie for first place. Notably, Jacksonville still trails Pensacola and Mississippi in the South Division Wild Card race. The Blue Wahoos start a set with Jacksonville tomorrow... Opponents can't be slow on Santiago Chavez, who is ninth in MiLB in CS (31).

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from July 26, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.