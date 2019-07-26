Jumbo Shrimp Series Highlights July 26-31

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Following Friday's 7:05 p.m. series finale against the Biloxi Shuckers, Double-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers, the 2019 Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp season presented by Community First Credit Union continues at 6:35 p.m. on Saturday, July 27 from the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville. The Jumbo Shrimp will host the Pensacola Blue Wahoos, Double-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins, for a five-game series from Saturday, July 27 through Wednesday, July 31. The series features a promotional lineup that includes the following highlights:

Friday, July 26, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Florida Man Night presented by The Law Offices of John M. Phillips: In celebration of the "Florida Man" headlines on the news, the Jumbo Shrimp are embracing the state of Florida and all its weirdness by breaking a weird Florida law every single inning. The team is also hosting Duval's own Florida Man, Lane Pittman.

NAPA AutoCare Family Fireworks: Fans may visit any participating NAPA AutoCare Center to receive a FREE general admission ticket (reserved seat upgrade available at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville box office) for the Friday night game. After every Friday home game, the Jumbo Shrimp will light up the sky with NAPA AutoCare Family Fireworks!

Red Shirt Friday: Fans are encouraged to wear red to support the military and save $1 per ticket at the box office, or donate that $1 to the Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund. The Jumbo Shrimp will wear their red "Bold City" jerseys at every Friday home game this season.

Friday Night Lites spiced up by Tijuana Flats presented by Miller Lite and Coors Light: From 6-7:30 p.m., fans are welcome to enjoy specials for $1 12 oz. Miller Lite and Coors Light drafts, as well as $1 off all craft beer at the Craft Cave near the third-base gate.

Media Sponsor: Renda (Gator/WEJZ)

Saturday, July 27, 6:35 p.m. (Gates open at 5:30 p.m.)

Happy 85th Hammerin' Hank Aaron presented by Swisher International: The Jumbo Shrimp and Swisher International are celebrating the 85th birthday of baseball legend Hank Aaron, who played for the 1953 Jacksonville club, with a special Hank Aaron Jacksonville Braves jersey giveaway to the first 2,000 fans through the gates.

VyStar Credit Union Military Appreciation Night: Thanks to VyStar Credit Union, all active and retired military, veterans and their immediate families receive free general admission or reserved tickets to Saturday's game at the box office.

Action News Jax Night: Join Action News Jax for a fun night at the ballpark with Action News Jax anchor Tenikka Hughes throwing out a ceremonial first pitch.

Sunday, July 28, 3:05 p.m. (Gates open at 2:00 p.m.)

Star Wars Day presented by Bowden Eye: Meet Star Wars characters, provided by WasabiCon and the 501st Legion, in person at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville on Star Wars Day presented by Bowden Eye.

Baptist Health Sunday Family FUNday: Kids can feel like the pros before each Sunday home game, as families can play catch on the field, plus Jumbo Shrimp players will be signing autographs. Each Sunday will feature FREE face painting, balloon animals and popular kids TV and movie characters roaming around the ballpark. Following the game, kids 12 and under can run the bases.

Corona Cans Special: Every Sunday, 24 oz. Corona cans will be available for $5.

Monday, July 29, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Wear Your Favorite Jersey Night: All fans who wear a sports jersey will receive $2 off their ticket price at the box office.

VyStar Credit Union Members Buy-One, Get-One-Free: VyStar Credit Union members can get a buy-one, get-one-free ticket special by showing their VyStar credit or debit card at the box office.

VyStar Credit Union Charity Begins At Home: Thanks to VyStar Credit Union, the Jumbo Shrimp partner with local nonprofits at each Jumbo Shrimp Monday home game through the season by helping those nonprofits raise funds through ticket sales and the Launch-A-Ball promotion.

Half-price Yuengling 16 oz. cans: Every Monday, 16 oz. Yuengling cans will be available for $3.

Tuesday, July 30, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at the end of the fifth inning)

Dreams Come True (literal) 2 For Tuesday presented by Community First Credit Union: Join the Jumbo Shrimp just beyond the Budweiser Tiki Terrace for a party celebrating a Southern League attendance record of... two people. The Jumbo Shrimp, Dreams Come True and Community First Credit Union are partnering for this historic night by welcoming a Jacksonville Dreamer and a parent to be the only two people in the ballpark. The Dreamer will throw out a ceremonial first pitch and be treated to a game unlike any other. Join the Jumbo Shrimp for this record-breaking party and help sing "Take Me Out To The Ballgame" in the seventh inning to celebrate the Dreamer in style.

Authentic Jersey Giveaway Night: As fate would have it, on the Dreams Come True (literal) 2 For Tuesday presented by Community First Credit Union, the first two fans through the gates will receive an authentic Jumbo Shrimp jersey.

Wednesday, July 31, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Standard Feed & Seed Canines and Crustaceans Dog Day: The Jumbo Shrimp and Standard Feed & Seed are welcoming fans and their canine companion for the fourth Dog Day of the season. Canines get in free as long as their human companion buys a ticket. Dog-free seating is located in Sections 110 and 111, the WheelHouse Lounge and BDO Suite Level.

Publix Corks & Forks: Fans can purchase a $15 ticket package or upgrade their reserved seat for $6 to sample food and wine prepared by Chef Tony from Publix for each Wednesday night home game (except July 3) throughout the 2019 season. Use the promo code "publix19" when purchasing Publix Corks & Forks tickets online at www.jaxshrimp.com. Wine sampling begins at 6:15 p.m.

Season-long promotions include:

Tickets as low as $5: By purchasing in advance of game day, fans can secure general admission tickets for just $5!

Military tickets for $5: Any active military member or veteran may show an ID at the box office to purchase a reserved seat or general admission ticket for just $5 for any game of the season.

Hot dogs or French fries or fountain drinks for $2: These ballpark traditions are just $2 each at every game!

The Jumbo Shrimp debit card presented by Community First Credit Union: Benefits include 10% off merchandise from the Jumbo Shrimp team store, a free small fountain drink with purchase at every game, $2 off tickets on game day, 10% off all packing supplies at Atlantic Self Storage, 10% off your entire check when using the debit card at Bono's Pit Bar-B-Q, 10% off your entire check when using the debit card at Touchdown Grill (cannot be combined with any other discounts or offers) and 10% off purchases at CGC Water (cannot be combined with any other offer).

Tickets are available at www.jaxshrimp.com, by calling (904) 358-2846 or by visiting the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville box office. The Jumbo Shrimp's in-season box office hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays, as well as 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday. On Monday through Saturday game days, the box office is open at 9 a.m. through the end of the game. On Sunday game days, the box office will be open from 11 a.m. through the end of the game.

