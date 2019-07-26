Generals Gameday: July 26 vs. Mississippi

July 26, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Jackson Generals News Release





Jackson Generals (56-45 Overall, 17-14 Second Half)

Vs. Mississippi Braves (49-53 Overall, 16-17 Second Half)

Friday, July 26 | 6:05 pm CT | Game 102 | 2nd Half Game 32

Generals SP: RHP Bo Takahashi, 6-5, 3.74 ERA

Opponent SP: RHP Jasseel De La Cruz, 2-5, 3.83 ERA

LAST GAME: Jackson, Tenn. - The Jackson Generals, the Double-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's Arizona Diamondbacks, caught the wrong end of a tightly contested 3-1 loss on Thursday, losing their third game in three nights to the Mississippi Braves. The Generals (56-45) led 1-0 through seven innings, but a late rally by Mississippi (49-53) dropped Jackson to 0-23 in 2019 when failing to score multiple runs. Full Recap: JacksonGeneralsBaseball.com

TODAY'S PITCHING MATCHUP: The season series finale between Mississippi and Jackson features Bo Takahashi matched up against Jasseel De La Cruz. Takahashi threw well in his last outing against Mississippi (6.0 IP, 2 ER), but he was outdone by Mississippi's Ian Anderson and Jeremy Walker, who combined to no-hit the Generals over nine innings back on June 28. Takahashi has not completed the sixth inning in any of his last three starts, giving up 11 earned runs in a span of 16.1 innings. De La Cruz last worked against Jacksonville on July 15, handing out 7 earned runs over 4.2 innings. He'd previously finished six innings in 5 straight starts.

REACHING IS NOT A REACH: Between June 11 and July 24, Daulton Varsho piled up an impressive streak for reaching base safely. Varsho's streak reached 27 straight games on base, trailing only Birmingham's Gavin Sheets (34) and Mississippi's Drew Waters (30) for the longest this season. It's also the longest streak for any General during the Arizona Diamondbacks era (2017-2019). Varsho batted .296 in that span with 1 homer, 16 walks, and a .410 on-base percentage.

