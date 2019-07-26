Biloxi Shuckers Homestand Highlights July 27 to 31

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers open a ten-game homestand beginning with a five-game series hosting the Jackson Generals from Saturday, July 27 to Wednesday, July 31. The first five days of the homestand are packed with great deals, giveaways and fan favorites!

Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act and Shuck Yeah Saturday presented by Coast Radio Group - Saturday, July 27 @ 6:35 pm

Spend your Saturday with the Shuckers! The Amazing Tyler will be at MGM Park, defying physics and entertaining fans all throughout the night with his incredible balancing skills. Even Spiderman will make an appearance at the ballpark courtesy of Papa John's.

Get Saturday started early with a party out on the North Lawn, including cornhole, giant Jenga, ski ball, washers and more! Gates open at 5:30 pm for a 6:35 pm first pitch.

Salute Sunday presented by Keesler Federal Credit Union - Sunday, July 28 @ 2:35 pm

On Salute Sunday, $8 Reserved Level tickets and $10 Dugout Box tickets are available for active and retired military personnel. Shuckers players will wear military jerseys and there will be a special Color Guard on hand pregame. Select players will also be available for pregame autographs from 1:45 pm to 2:15 pm presented by Allegiant Air. Additionally, fans will receive blue bracelets as they come through the gates to support Ed Randall's Fans for the Cure and raise awareness for prostate cancer.

Family Four Packs are available which include four Reserved Level tickets, four chips, four hot dogs and four drinks for just $60. Bring your ball and glove to stick around and play catch on the field after the game. Gates open at 1:30 pm for a 2:35 pm first pitch.

Barks and Brews presented by Raising Cane's and F.E.B. Distributing - Monday July 29 @ 6:35 pm

Mondays just got better with a great beer special and dogs at the ballpark on Barks & Brews Monday. Receive $3 craft beer refills with the purchase of a Shuckers Monday Mug (20 oz.), which includes your first beer, for just $10 at the Buena Vista Beer Garden. Taps include Lazy Magnolia, Biloxi Brewing, Parish Brewing and more.

Dogs are not just welcome, they're encouraged on Mondays. Purchase a $7 berm ticket to take in the game with your pup. Arrive early to participate in our pregame dog parade on the warning track. Gates open at 5:30 pm for a 6:35 pm first pitch.

T-Shirt Tuesday with 'Shucker Things' themed T-Shirt Giveaway presented by Allwell - Tuesday July 30 @ 6:35 pm

It's T-Shirt time! The first 250 fans through the gates will receive a specialty Shuckers themed "Stranger Things" t-shirt presented by Allwell. Gates open at 5:30 pm for a 6:35 pm first pitch.

Take in the rematch of the 2018 Southern League Championship series from the Beer Garden Bullpen seats, located at the top of Section 114 right in front of the Buena Vista Beer Garden. Tickets to the Beer Garden Bullpen seats are $15 and include three, 4 oz. samples of select craft beers from the Beer Garden.

One Coast Wednesday: Biloxi Night - Wednesday July 31 @ 6:35 pm

Come recognize Coastal Mississippi pride with the Shuckers on Biloxi Night! Businesses, city officials and residents of Biloxi will be out at the ballpark as the Shuckers celebrate another part of our One Coast. Gates open at 5:30 pm for a 6:35 pm first pitch.

Enjoy an all-you-can eat special on Wednesday as well. Purchase a $20 ticket to the Community Bank Terrace, or upgrade your game ticket for just $10, to gain access to an all-you-can-eat buffet with food from Murky Water BBQ and Papa John's along with hamburgers, hot dogs and more!

Half-Season Shuck Nation Memberships, Flex Plans and Group Outings for the 2019 Biloxi Shuckers season are on sale now and are available for purchase by calling 228-233-3465, online at biloxishuckers.com or by visiting the MGM Park front office. The Biloxi Shuckers will host Game 1 and Game 2 of the South Division Championship Series on September 4 & 5 at MGM Park. Tickets for all six potential playoff games at MGM Park are on sale now.

