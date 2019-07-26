Lookouts Lose Marathon in Final Game
July 26, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Chattanooga Lookouts News Release
After trailing the Barons 11-1 through four innings the Lookouts blasted away and made the blowout close in their 11-10 loss last night. After being down by ten they would put on a hitting display in the second half otf the game. The 16 hits that produced the ten runs included three hits by Gaven LaValley and Chris Okey. Two hits from Ibandel Isabel and his fill in Brantley Bell along with Calten Daal made the game a lot closer than the Barons wanted. Jose Siri produced a three RBI night along with a triple. The Looks used six pitchers while the Barons had five on the mound to complete the deal. The barons won the series four games to one. Saturday the Lookouts face the Tennessee Smokies with LHP-Reiver Sanmartin(0-4,6.67) on the mound while it's a TBA for the Smokies. Hear the game on 98.1 The Lake and at MiLB.com beginning at 7:00 EDT.
