Sunday's 1pm Game Added to TV Schedule

April 20, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release







Tucson, Arizona - The Tucson Roadrunners, owned and operated by the Arizona Coyotes, today announced that their home game on Sunday, April 25 against Colorado at 1 p.m. has been added to their television schedule with KWBA-TV, owned and operated by The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP).

Sunday's broadcast will be the fifth of six telecasts on The CW Tucson this season as "Voice of the Roadrunners" Adrian Denny will call the game with Alex Kinkopf from ArizonaCoyotes.com. Like all TV broadcasts, the contest will be simulcast on Tucson's Sports Station Fox Sports 1450 AM and be produced by FLOODstream.

**Please note the game time of 1 p.m. for Sunday, April 25. The original schedule released in January had a different start time.

Remaining Broadcast Schedule

Sunday, April 25: Roadrunners Vs Colorado, 1 p.m.

Sunday, May 16: Roadrunners Vs Ontario, 2 p.m.

"We have been very excited with the popularity of our first season of television broadcasts on The CW Tucson and are looking forward to sharing another game of Roadrunners hockey with Southern Arizona this Sunday," said Roadrunners President Bob Hoffman.

The CW Tucson can be found on the following stations:

COX - Channel 8 and 1008 in HD,

COMCAST - Channel 8

DIRECT TV - Channel 58 (also in HD)

DISH NETWORK - Channel 58 (also in HD)

ANTENNA - 58.1

Tucson also hosts Colorado Thursday at 6:30 p.m. and Friday at 7 p.m. for the team's next El Lazo De Tucson night. A limited number of social distanced seating is available for all three games at TucsonRoadrunners.com/WelcomeBack.

