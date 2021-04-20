Reign Sign Forward Martin Chromiak to an ATO
April 20, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
EL SEGUNDO, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud AHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, have signed forward Martin Chromiak to an ATO.
Chromiak, 18, was selected in the fifth round (128th overall) by the Kings during the 2020 NHL Draft. The Ilava, Slovakia native appeared in 32 games earlier this season with HK Dukla Trencin,(Slovakia) posting 19 points (7-12=19) and a plus-6 rating.
Last season, the 6-0, 190-pound winger appeared in 28 games with the Kingston Frontenacs (OHL), where he tallied 33 points (11-22=33). He also played in 32 games for HK Dukla, posting six points (5-1=6) and a plus-5 rating.
Internationally he represented Team Slovakia in the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championships, appearing in five games and scoring one goal.
All games, home and away, will be streamed live via AHLTV. AHLTV packages are on-sale, and fans can watch every Ontario Reign game this season, home and away, for $19.99. A full league all-access pass, consisting of every game played across the AHL this season, is available for $29.99.
