Reign Sign Forward Martin Chromiak to an ATO

EL SEGUNDO, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud AHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, have signed forward Martin Chromiak to an ATO.

Chromiak, 18, was selected in the fifth round (128th overall) by the Kings during the 2020 NHL Draft. The Ilava, Slovakia native appeared in 32 games earlier this season with HK Dukla Trencin,(Slovakia) posting 19 points (7-12=19) and a plus-6 rating.

Last season, the 6-0, 190-pound winger appeared in 28 games with the Kingston Frontenacs (OHL), where he tallied 33 points (11-22=33). He also played in 32 games for HK Dukla, posting six points (5-1=6) and a plus-5 rating.

Internationally he represented Team Slovakia in the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championships, appearing in five games and scoring one goal.

