American Hockey League Announces Schedule Changes

April 20, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Toronto Marlies, as well as Toronto Public Health workplace guidelines, the Marlies' games at the Belleville Senators on Fri., April 23 (AHL Game #458) and Sat., April 24 (AHL Game #460) and vs. Belleville on Wed., April 28 (AHL Game #463) have been postponed and will be rescheduled at a later date.

In addition, AHL Game #465 (Laval Rocket at Belleville Senators), scheduled for April 30, has been moved to Fri., April 23, at 7 p.m. ET, and AHL Game #469 (Laval at Belleville), scheduled for May 6, has been moved to Sat., April 24, at 3 p.m. ET.

POSTPONED: AHL Game #458 - Toronto vs. Belleville (at Ottawa) - from Fri., Apr. 23 to TBD

POSTPONED: AHL Game #460 - Toronto vs. Belleville (at Ottawa) - from Sat., Apr. 24 to TBD

POSTPONED: AHL Game #463 - Belleville at Toronto - from Wed., Apr. 28 to TBD

RESCHEDULED: AHL Game #465 - Laval vs. Belleville (at Ottawa) - from Fri., Apr. 30 to Fri., Apr. 23, 7 p.m. ET

RESCHEDULED: AHL Game #469 - Laval vs. Belleville (at Ottawa) - from Thu., May 6 to Sat., Apr. 24, 3 p.m. ET

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 20, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.