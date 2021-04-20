Sound Tigers Host Bruins at 1 p.m. this Afternoon

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (April 20, 2021) - The Bridgeport Sound Tigers (4-13-1-0) host the Providence Bruins (14-4-1-0) for the fifth time this season when the Atlantic Division rivals square off at 1 p.m. inside Webster Bank Arena. It's the 10th of 12 meetings between the two clubs overall, but just the second this month and the first tilt since Apr. 5th. Kyle MacLean scored Bridgeport's lone goal in Marlborough, Mass. that afternoon, which tied the contest and produced a nail-biter that went deep into the third period, but Brady Lyle collected the game-winner with three minutes to go in a 2-1 Providence victory. Ken Appleby made 23 saves for the Sound Tigers. The Bruins lead the series 8-1-0-0 entering today's tilt.

LAST TIME OUT

Ken Appleby (2-2-0) stopped all 22 shots he faced in a 4-0 win against the Hartford Wolf Pack on Saturday, helping the Sound Tigers earn their biggest victory of the season in a road game at the XL Center. It was the first shutout for a Bridgeport goaltender in 2020-21 and the 13th of Appleby's professional career. On the offensive side, Arnaud Durandeau (one goal, one assist) and Otto Koivula (two assists) each recorded a multi-point effort, while Dmytro Timashov, Bobo Carpenter and Cole Bardreau also found the back of the net. The victory snapped Bridgeport's seven-game winless skid and ended Hartford's seven-game winning streak.

VIEW FROM PROVIDENCE

The first-place Bruins are eight points ahead of Hartford in the Atlantic Division standings, with one more game played. Providence is 7-2-1-0 in its last 10 games following a 6-2 victory against the Utica Comets in Marlborough, Mass. on Friday. Forward Robert Lantosi scored twice and defenseman Brady Lyle had one goal and one assist, while Kyle Keyser made 25 saves for his third win in four starts. Twelve Bruins earned at least one point. Jakub Lauko (five goals, 12 assists) and Cameron Hughes (four goals, 13 assists) enter today's contest with a team-leading 17 points. Providence is 8-1-0-0 in road games this season.

HELGESON HITS #500

Sound Tigers captain Seth Helgeson is expected to play his 500th professional game this afternoon. The 30-year-old defenseman played 50 NHL games with the New Jersey Devils from 2014-17 and has made 449 AHL appearances with the Sound Tigers and Albany Devils. He has three points (one goal, two assists) and a team-leading 32 penalty minutes in 18 games with Bridgeport this season. He also has 77 points (11 goals, 66 assists), 658 penalty minutes and a plus-30 rating in his AHL career. Helgeson was named the Sound Tigers' 14th captain in February.

KUBIAK'S 200TH

Jeff Kubiak is also expected to cross a milestone this afternoon, his 200th professional game. The 27-year-old center has played 137 AHL games with the Sound Tigers and 62 ECHL contests with the team's ECHL affiliate, the Worcester Railers. Kubiak has six assists (tied for the team lead) in 17 games this season and 43 points (14 goals, 29 assists) in his AHL career. He also has 30 points (15 goals, 15 assists) in 62 ECHL contests, but has only played three games with Worcester since the start of 2018-19.

HIGH FIVE

Kyle MacLean enters today's tilt on a career-best five-game point streak (one goal, four assists), which is the longest for any Bridgeport player this season. He also has one assist in each of his last four games, the longest assist streak for the team this year. MacLean is currently tied for fifth on the club in points (seven) and assists (five) through 17 appearances. Both of his two pro goals have come against Providence.

QUICK HITS

Tom Kuhnhackl is on a three-game point/assist streak and has points in seven of his last nine outings (two goals, five assists)... Arnaud Durandeau has four points (two goals, two assists) in his last three games and leads the team in game-winning goals (two)... Otto Koivula has five points (five assists) in his last seven games... All four of the Sound Tigers' wins have come when they don't allow a power-play goal... Ken Appleby's shutout on Saturday was the fifth of his AHL career and his first since Mar. 22, 2019 at Colorado (33 saves with Manitoba).

