Sound Tigers Make it Two Straight with 4-1 Win over Providence

April 20, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Sound Tigers News Release







BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - Samuel Bolduc scored twice including the game-winning goal on Tuesday as the Bridgeport Sound Tigers (5-13-1-0), American Hockey league affiliate of the New York Islanders, won their second straight game in a 4-1 victory against the Providence Bruins (14-5-1-0) at Webster Bank Arena.

Dmytro Timashov (one goal, one assist) and Arnaud Durandeau (two assists) added two points each, while Jakub Skarek (2-8-0) made 23 saves.

It was Bridgeport's second win against Providence this season (2-7-1-0) and its third victory at home. It was also the first time the Sound Tigers have won back-to-back games in 2020-21.

Jeff Kubiak's first goal of the season came just 1:18 into the contest on a redirection in front of Bruins' netminder Dan Vladar. Grant Hutton settled Cole Bardreau's pass at the right point and guided a shot towards the net that Kubiak altered to make it 1-0 during his 200th professional game. It was the quickest tally to start a game for the Sound Tigers this season.

Bolduc doubled the lead less than three minutes later with his fifth goal of the year and his first against Providence. Durandeau dug the puck out of the corner and directed a pass to Bolduc at the left point, where he reached back and fired a slap shot past Vladar's blocker to make it 2-0.

The Sound Tigers held their two-goal advantage for more than 33 minutes until Samuel Asselin cut the Bruins' deficit in half at 17:11 of the second period. Zach Senyshyn curled in the offensive zone and forced a shot through traffic that was initially saved, but Asselin cleaned up the rebound for his sixth goal.

Bridgeport outshot Providence 15-5 in the middle frame but allowed the only goal and took its tight advantage into the third period. Timashov recorded a much-needed insurance marker at the 15:26 mark when he beat Vladar's glove on a 2-on-1 rush produced by Durandeau. Durandeau now has four points in his last two games (two goals, two assists) and six points in his last four (two goals, four assists).

Bolduc's second tally of the afternoon came on an "own goal" into an empty net in the final two minutes. Bolduc was the last Sound Tigers player to touch the puck before Jack Studnicka fed a pass to Paul Carey below the goal line, where he attempted to find a teammate in the deep slot. However, his pass got behind the Bruins' defense and slid into a vacated cage for the 4-1 final. It was Bolduc's first professional multi-goal outing.

Bridgeport finished the game 0-for-4 on the power play and 1-for-1 on the penalty kill. All five of the team's wins this season have come when they don't allow a power-play goal.

Vladar (2-3-1) made 25 saves, while the Sound Tigers scored four goals for the second straight contest.

Next Time Out: The Sound Tigers face the Hartford Wolf Pack this Saturday, Apr. 24th at 1 p.m. inside the XL Center. Fans can follow all of the live action via AHLTV or the Sound Tigers Radio Network, beginning with the pre-game show at 12:45 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 20, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.