Quiet Offensive Night Results in 4-1 Loss for HSK
April 20, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release
The Henderson Silver Knights fall short with a 4-1 loss against the Bakersfield Condors Tuesday night at Orleans Arena.
HOW IT WENT DOWN
Bakersfield was first on the board with late goals in the first and second period to take the 2-0 lead. 6:04 into the final frame Lucas Elvenes found the back of the net for a power play goal. The Condors struck with back-to-back goals to solidify the 4-1 victory.
LOOKING AHEAD
The Silver Knights will face off once again on Thursday night against the Bakersfield Condors at 6 p.m. PT at Orleans Arena. Fans can watch the game on AHLTV and listen on 1230 The Game.
