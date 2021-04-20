Chicago Wolves Host Food Drive on Saturday, April 24

GLENVIEW, ILLINOIS - The Chicago Wolves are hosting a Food Drive from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 24, at Allstate Arena in Rosemont.

All of the canned goods and other non-perishable items the Wolves collect will be donated directly to Chicago's Common Pantry, which has expanded its services and its reach dramatically during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The April 24 event in the Allstate Arena parking lot directly west of the Ticketmaster office stands as just one aspect of this essential drive. The Wolves also collected donations at three Hoffman Estates Park District sites - the Triphahn Center, the Willow Recreation Center and The Club at Prairie Stone - during the first 19 days of April.

For those who cannot get to Allstate Arena on Saturday, the Wolves have established a way to donate directly to Chicago Wolves Charities to support Common Pantry's mission to reduce hunger and address the root causes of poverty.

