Bears Weekly: Surging Bears Remain Unbeaten in April

April 20, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears have not lost in the month of April, winning four straight contests, and moving the club's record to an impressive 15-5-2-0 through 22 games. The Chocolate and White have won five straight games at GIANT Center, and Hershey is one of the hottest teams in the AHL with an 8-2-0-0 record over the past 10 games.

The Bears are set to return to a heavier schedule this week, visiting Lehigh Valley on Wednesday, then playing a home-and-home with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins this weekend, hosting them at GIANT Center on Saturday before hitting the road Sunday.

Hershey only played one game last week after a pair of games were postponed. Due to COVID-19 protocol issues with the Lehigh Valley, Hershey's scheduled games versus the Phantoms last Wednesday and Sunday did not occur. Hershey has three games that have been postponed with the Phantoms where makeup dates have not yet been announced.

Hershey's lone contest of the week came last Saturday afternoon at GIANT Center, and the Bears continued their winning ways, doubling up the Binghamton Devils, 6-3. The victory moved Hershey to 8-1-0-0 versus the Devils this season, including a perfect 5-0-0-0 on home ice. Trailing 2-1 in the middle stanza, the Bears got a flurry of goals in the closing minutes of the second period to grab a 4-2 lead. Shane Gersich tied the game at 15:20, Brian Pinho gave the Bears the lead at 18:41, and Martin Fehervary scored the eventual game-winning market at 19:24. Defender Cameron Schilling and forward Brett Leason also struck for the Bears in the victory. Hershey's Pheonix Copley earned the win between the pipes with 23 saves, and the Bears outshot the Devils, 47-26.

UPCOMING GAMES:

-Wednesday, Apr. 21 at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

-Saturday, Apr. 24 vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 1 p.m.

-Sunday, Apr. 25 at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 5 p.m.

HERSHEY BEARS NEWS AND NOTES:

PINHO PILES IT ON: Hershey forward Brian Pinho collected three points (2g, 1a) in last Saturday's contest, notching his third multi-point game this season. In just eight contests this year, Pinho has scored seven goals, tying him for second on the team. He is posting 1.38 points per game, and the third-year pro has scored on 38.9% of his shots this season. The North Andover, Massachusetts native ranked second on the Bears last year with 20 goals.

PRINCE ALBERT CONNECTION: Former Western Hockey League linemates Brett Leason and Aliaksei Protas have reconnected with the Bears, and both players enter this week on point streaks. Both Leason and Protas won the 2019 WHL Championship with the Prince Albert Raiders, and then were promptly selected by the Washington Capitals in that year's NHL Draft, with Leason going in the 2nd round and Protas in the 3rd round. Leason has posted points and assists in four straight games (1g, 4a), while Protas has collected points in three straight (1g, 3a).

MILESTONE FOR O'GARA: Defender Rob O'Gara's next contest will be his 200th game in the American Hockey League. The 27-year-old is in his first season with the Chocolate and White, registering four points (1g, 3a) in 20 contests with the Bears. He has tallied 43 points (14g, 29a) in 199 career AHL games with the Bears, San Antonio, Springfield, Hartford, and Providence.

AXEL TO HIT TRIPLE DIGITS: Hershey winger Axel Jonsson-Fjallby is set to skate in his 100th American Hockey League game this week. The Stockholm, Sweden native has played part of three seasons with the Chocolate and White, tallying 35 points (18g, 17a) in 99 games with the Bears. Jonsson-Fjallby was selected in the 5th Round of the 2016 NHL Draft by Washington.

BEARS BITES: Current AHL ironman Matt Moulson has played in 201 consecutive regular-season games. He hasn't missed a game since joining Ontario in 2017...Goaltender Pheonix Copley has won five straight starts, collecting a 1.60 goals-against average and a .940 save percentage in that span. With his next victory, he will tie Claude Dufor for 10th all-time in franchise history with 68 wins...Defender Alex Alexeyev had an assist in his return to the Hershey lineup last Saturday...Hershey's power play has a goal in seven of the past eight games...The Bears are one of just three teams who have not allowed a shorthanded goal this season. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Toronto are the others...Hershey is 8-0-0-0 when leading after the first period this season...Defender Bobby Nardella was re-assigned to the Bears last week, but he is not expected to play this season due to injury...Defender Martin Fehervary has 13 points in 18 games after collecting 14 points in 56 games last season.

