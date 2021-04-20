Monsters Battle with Griffins, 5-3 Loss Brings Win Streak to End

April 20, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Grand Rapids Griffins 5-3 on Tuesday night at Van Andel Arena. With the loss, the Monsters are now 11-6-1-0 and are currently in second place in the AHL's Central Division standings.

Cleveland opened the scoring in the first period after Carson Meyer converted on a power play at 6:37 off feeds from Tyler Sikura and Jake Christiansen. Despite the early lead, the Griffins responded with goals from Troy Loggins at 12:52 and Gregor MacLeod at 13:55 to send the Monsters into the first intermission trailing 2-1. Cleveland tied the game at 3:43 of the middle frame following Liam Foudy's unassisted shorthanded tally and then regained the lead with a man-advantage tally from Dillon Simpson at 13:07 assisted by Tyler Angle and Wyatt Newpower bringing the score to 3-2 after 40 minutes. Grand Rapids grabbed control of the game in the third period with a goal from Dominic Turgeon at 1:21, a power-play marker from Riley Barber at 6:55 and Givani Smith's empty-net tally at 18:19 moving the final score to 5-3 and snapping the Monsters six-game win streak.

Cleveland's Daniil Tarasov made 22 saves in defeat while Grand Rapids' Pat Nagle stopped 19 shots for the victory.

The Monsters once again face the Grand Rapids Griffins on Wednesday, April 21, with a 7:00 p.m. puck drop at Van Andel Arena. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350AM 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on Twitter @monstershockey, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/monstershockey, and on Instagram @monstershockey.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 1 2 0 - - 3

GR 2 0 3 - - 5

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 22 2/4 3/4 22 min / 8 inf

GR 27 1/4 2/4 32 min / 9 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Tarasov L 22 4 2-1-0

GR Nagle W 19 3 5-4-0

Cleveland Record: 11-6-1-0, 2nd Central Division

Grand Rapids Record: 10-6-3-0, 3rd Central Division

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 20, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.