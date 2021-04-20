Monsters Battle with Griffins, 5-3 Loss Brings Win Streak to End
April 20, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Grand Rapids Griffins 5-3 on Tuesday night at Van Andel Arena. With the loss, the Monsters are now 11-6-1-0 and are currently in second place in the AHL's Central Division standings.
Cleveland opened the scoring in the first period after Carson Meyer converted on a power play at 6:37 off feeds from Tyler Sikura and Jake Christiansen. Despite the early lead, the Griffins responded with goals from Troy Loggins at 12:52 and Gregor MacLeod at 13:55 to send the Monsters into the first intermission trailing 2-1. Cleveland tied the game at 3:43 of the middle frame following Liam Foudy's unassisted shorthanded tally and then regained the lead with a man-advantage tally from Dillon Simpson at 13:07 assisted by Tyler Angle and Wyatt Newpower bringing the score to 3-2 after 40 minutes. Grand Rapids grabbed control of the game in the third period with a goal from Dominic Turgeon at 1:21, a power-play marker from Riley Barber at 6:55 and Givani Smith's empty-net tally at 18:19 moving the final score to 5-3 and snapping the Monsters six-game win streak.
Cleveland's Daniil Tarasov made 22 saves in defeat while Grand Rapids' Pat Nagle stopped 19 shots for the victory.
The Monsters once again face the Grand Rapids Griffins on Wednesday, April 21, with a 7:00 p.m. puck drop at Van Andel Arena. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350AM 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on Twitter @monstershockey, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/monstershockey, and on Instagram @monstershockey.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final
CLE 1 2 0 - - 3
GR 2 0 3 - - 5
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM
CLE 22 2/4 3/4 22 min / 8 inf
GR 27 1/4 2/4 32 min / 9 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record
CLE Tarasov L 22 4 2-1-0
GR Nagle W 19 3 5-4-0
Cleveland Record: 11-6-1-0, 2nd Central Division
Grand Rapids Record: 10-6-3-0, 3rd Central Division
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 20, 2021
- Monsters Battle with Griffins, 5-3 Loss Brings Win Streak to End - Cleveland Monsters
- Reign Sign Forward Martin Chromiak to an ATO - Ontario Reign
- Sunday's 1pm Game Added to TV Schedule - Tucson Roadrunners
- Sound Tigers Make it Two Straight with 4-1 Win over Providence - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Marlies Games Postponed Through April 28 - Toronto Marlies
- P-Bruins Fall to Bridgeport Sound Tigers, 4-1 - Providence Bruins
- American Hockey League Announces Schedule Changes - AHL
- Carrick Heads back to Gulls - San Diego Gulls
- Amerks Sign Hawkins to Professional Tryout - Rochester Americans
- Chicago Wolves Host Food Drive on Saturday, April 24 - Chicago Wolves
- Boyle and Fulcher Trade Places - Grand Rapids Griffins
- The Yannick Veilleux Success Story with the Rocket Continues - Laval Rocket
- Bears Weekly: Surging Bears Remain Unbeaten in April - Hershey Bears
- Sound Tigers Host Bruins at 1 p.m. this Afternoon - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cleveland Monsters Stories
- Monsters Battle with Griffins, 5-3 Loss Brings Win Streak to End
- Blue Jackets Reassign Forward Cliff Pu to Taxi Squad from Monsters
- Monsters Sign Forward Jake Gaudet to Pro Tryout Contract
- Monsters Extend Win Streak to Six Games, Beat Amerks 6-3
- Columbus Blue Jackets Sign 2017 Sixth Round Pick Carson Meyer to a One-Year Entry Level Contract