Sunday Is the Annual Fan Appreciation Game Sponsored by Assured Collision

Sunday, March 23rd is the annual Fan Appreciation game sponsored by Assured Collision when the Guelph Storm host the Kitchener Rangers for the final regular season home game.

Representatives from the Guelph Storm will be awarding the Fan of the Year with a $500 cheque courtesy of Global Currency Services. Staff will be looking for a fan that stands out above all others! As an additional thank you to fans, there will be a one-day-only 25% off sale for all fans at all Spyke's Sport Shop retail spaces in the Sleeman Centre (exclusions include jerseys and collectibles). Season ticket holders can combine this with their existing discount.

In what will be the overage players' last game, the team will honour Jake Karabela, Ryan McGuire, and Max Namestnikov with the overage player ceremony ahead of puck drop. The Guelph Storm would like to thank Jake, Ryan, and Max for their commitment and dedication to the team. Their guidance both on and off the ice has helped to develop our younger players through their time in Guelph. Ahead of Sunday's game, the three overage players were asked to reflect on their time in the Ontario Hockey League and Guelph.

"My time being a part of the Guelph Storm was awesome. I got to play with some amazing players and be around even better people. I'll have friends for a lifetime because of junior hockey. I couldn't have asked to be in a better locker room over the last four years with the group of guys we've had. Junior hockey was some of the best years of my life. If I could I would do it all over again," said Assistant Captain Jake Karabela.

"Playing on this team has been the best four years of my life. If I could do it again I would in a heartbeat. I made a lot of great memories that will last a lifetime time," said Storm forward Ryan McGuire.

"My time in Guelph has been some of the best years of my life so far. I will never forget all of the memories I have made in this community. Such an incredible organization with the best teammates and fans in the OHL," said Storm forward Max Namestnikov.

