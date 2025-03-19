Guelph Storm 2024-2025 Warm-Up Jerseys Up for Auction

March 19, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







We are auctioning off the 2024-2025 warm-up jerseys! The auction begins on Thursday, March 20th at 6:00pm and ends on Wednesday, March 26th starting at 7:00pm with group 1. Please note, there is sales tax applied on the auction and the auction will include an overtime period. Overtime will start if you are the highest bidder on an item, and another bid is placed in the last 60 seconds of the auction. The overtime auction period will run for two minutes.

Click the group name to access the auction page.

Group 1: Luchanko, Karabela, Paquette, Namestnikov, Katzin, Skvortsov

Group 2: McLean, Snelgrove, McGuire, Beauchesne, Alriksson, Jovanovski

Group 3: Topp, Jenken, Gillespie, Budnick, Ellsworth, Stevens

Group 4: Frossard, Singh, Serlin, McKenzie, Bottineau, McFadden

Group 5: Allen, Johnston, Haley, Spada, Sutherland

