Thursday, March 20th is Marriott Night at the Sleeman Centre as the Erie Otters come to town for the final time this season.

Fans attending the game can win a $250.00 Delta Hotels gift card for a stay at any of the 135 Delta Hotels locations. Be sure to sign up for Marriott Bonvoy for your chance to win. Get loud and get proud for your chance to win big due the third period!

As an additional thank you to fans, ALL HEADWEAR will be 25% off at all Spyke's Sport Shop retail spaces in the Sleeman Centre. Season ticket holders can combine this with their existing discount.

To purchase Guelph Storm tickets online click here, over the phone by calling 866-STORM-GO, or in person at the Guelph Storm Box Office sponsored by JL's Home Hardware in the Sports Hall of Fame Hallway of the Sleeman Centre.

