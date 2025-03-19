The Road Ahead: One Week Left

March 19, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brantford Bulldogs News Release







The Brantford Bulldogs (42-18-5-0) swept their northern Ontario road trip last week, taking back-to-back wins over North Bay and Sudbury.

Marek Vanacker's four-game goal streak has led the way as the Bulldogs continue to lead the OHL's Eastern Conference, with a three-point cushion over the Barrie Colts and Kingston Frontenacs.

Entering their final week of the regular season, the Bulldogs look to keep up their hot streak with the playoffs just around the corner.

Game 1: Wednesday, March 19th vs Brampton Steelheads

The Bulldogs open their week with a game at home vs the Brampton Steelheads (33-22-10-0). Brantford leads the season series 4-1.

Storyline to watch:

After dropping their season opener 7-0 to the Steelheads, the Bulldogs have turned the tide on the 2024-25 season series.

With a whopping 24 goals scored against Brampton since that opening game, the Bulldogs have a chance to take a fifth straight win over the Steelheads and continue their hot streak heading into the playoffs.

Game 2: Friday, March 20th @ Kingston Frontenacs

The Bulldogs continue their week by heading to Kingston on Friday, taking on their division rivals, the Frontenacs (39-18-5-3). The Bulldogs lead the season series 3-2.

Storyline to watch:

The season series between these two squads has been nothing short of exciting. From the Bulldogs taking two thrilling games to open the season, Brantford's 10-1 Teddy Bear Toss victory, or last month's 4-2 Frontenac victory, these two rivals have delivered on the entertainment value this year.

The series heads back to Kingston this Friday, where the two teams have split a pair of games so far.

With the Frontenacs only three points behind Brantford for the top spot in the conference, there's lots on the line this Friday night.

Game 3: Sunday, March 23rd vs Ottawa 67s

The Bulldogs wrap up their week with a tilt against the Ottawa 67s (22-33-4-6). The Bulldogs lead the season series 3-0.

Storyline to watch:

It's game 68 of the regular season, and what a ride this year has been! The Bulldogs wrap up their 2024-25 season with a chance to sweep the season series against the 67s and head into the playoffs on a high note.

It's a massive game for the 67s as well, as they sit just two points out of a playoff spot and will look for a much-needed two points on Sunday.

It's another big week for the Bulldogs as they look to keep the ball rolling heading into the playoffs.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.