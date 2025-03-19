Fronts this Week: the Final Week of the OHL Regular Season Is Here

March 19, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







Friday, March 21st - vs Brantford Bulldogs - Overage & Fan Appreciation Night - Presented by: Move 98.3

It's shaping up to be the biggest game of the season for your Kingston Frontenacs as they're still in the race for first in the Eastern Conference against the Brantford Bulldogs; the team they're trying to chase down. The playoffs are right around the corner and there's no doubt that this will be a playoff type atmosphere on Friday night.

It's the final game of their OHL regular season career's on Friday night when we host the Brantford Bulldogs back on home ice. Gage Heyes, Cedrick Guindon and Charlie Schenkel will be honoured before the puck drops for their years of service in the OHL and with the Kingston Frontenacs.

Friday is also Fan Appreciation Night! There will be a ton of great giveaways all night long - including prizes from the Kingston Marriott!

Visiting Players to Watch:

Ryerson Leenders (BUF)

Nick Lardis (CHI)

Marek Vanacker (CHI)

Owen Protz (MTL)

Cole Brown (NJ)

Tomas Hamara (OTT)

Adam Jiricek (STL)

Patrick Thomas (WSH)

Jake O'Brien (Top Prospect for the 2025 NHL Draft)

The Rest of The Week:

at Peterborough - Thursday March 20th @ 7:05PM

at Brampton - Sunday March 23rd @ 2PM

The Frontenacs are locked into home ice in the first round of the OHL Playoffs, but they can still get first place in the Eastern Conference! Make sure you're in the stands cheering on the black and gold as they take on the very team they're chasing - the Brantford Bulldogs this Friday, March 21st.

