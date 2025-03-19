Honouring Our Overagers: Charlie Schenkel
March 19, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kingston Frontenacs News Release
As the OHL regular season winds down this week, Jordan Jackson sat down with our three overage players to reminisce on their OHL careers. Charlie Schenkel began his OHL career with the Soo Greyhounds and was a member of the organization until this past OHL trade deadline when he was acquired by the Frontenacs.
We will be honouring Charlie alongside teammates and fellow overage players Cedrick Guindon and Gage Heyes in a pre-game ceremony this Friday night before the puck drops on our matchup against the Brantford Bulldogs.
