Playoffs Round One Approaches

March 19, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Round 1 of the OHL playoffs will be played between March 27 and April 8; however, with the OHL standings being close, our playoff opponent for round 1 has not been confirmed. The absolute latest we will know our opponent is immediately following our game on March 23.

ROUND 1:

Home Game 1: Friday, March 28th @ 7:05 PM BUY TICKETS

Home Game 2: Sunday, March 30th @ 6:05 PM BUY TICKETS

Home Game 3: Friday, April 4th @7:05 (If necessary) ON SALE IN PERSON ONLY *

Home Game 4: Tuesday, April 8th @ 7:05 (If necessary) ON SALE IN PERSON ONLY *

* Note: Tickets to home games 1 and 2 can be purchased in person at the Tribute Communities Centre Ticket Office or online. Tickets to home games 3 and 4 (if necessary games) can be purchase in person only at this time and payment must be made using a credit card. Once an "if necessary game" is confirmed, tickets will then become available to purchase online and cash / debit payments will then be accepted at the Tribute Communities Centre Ticket Office.

GUARANTEE YOURSELF PLAYOFF TICKETS AND SAVE MONEY WITH THE PURCHASE OF 25-26 SEASON TICKETS.

