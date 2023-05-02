Sugar Land Tops Albuquerque, 14-3

May 2, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Albuquerque, NM - The Space Cowboys plated eight runs between the third and fourth innings en route to a 14-3 win over the Isotopes Tuesday night at RGCU Field.

Topes Scope: - The Space Cowboys' J.J. Matijevic is the second player this season to tally eight RBI, joining El Paso's Fernando Tatis Jr. during his rehab assignment April 13.

-The Isotopes have now lost four games in-a-row for the second time this season (April 22 - April 26), the longest skids of the year.

-Albuquerque has now lost four games by double digit runs. The 11-run margin of defeat is the third-largest this season (Highest: 13, twice, April 7 vs. SL and April 13 at ELP)

-The Isotopes allowed one run in the first. On the year, they've relented 29, the most in all of Minor League Baseball. Additionally, the home club plated a run in the first. For the year, Albuquerque has scored 29, the second-most in all of MiLB.

-The Isotopes relented 14 runs on the night, the fourth-most allowed this season. It's the ninth time the Isotopes have allowed double-digits runs in 28 contests.

-Sugar Land scored three runs in the third and fifth and five runs in the fourth. Albuquerque has relented at least three runs in an inning 30 times this season.

- Albuquerque has now lost back-to-back series openers. For the year, they are 4-2.

-Starter Josh Rogers was charged with the loss after allowing four runs, one earned run, on six hits with three strikeouts over 3.0 innings.

-Fernando Abad tossed another scoreless inning with three strikeouts. He extended his scoreless streak to eight games and 9.2 innings while allowing just two hits and one walk with 14 punchouts.

-Nick Kennedy made his season debut tonight, tossing 1.0 scoreless inning with two punchouts.

-Coco Montes recorded his team-leading 13th multi-hit effort of the season with two singles.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Space Cowboys are set to meet for the second game of the series Wednesday at 6:05 pm at RGCU Field. Albuquerque is scheduled to start Phillips Valdez while Sugar Land are expected send Shawn Dubin to the hill.

