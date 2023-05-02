Dodgers Drop Chihuahuas, 5-2

After being held to no runs and one hit through eight innings, the Oklahoma City Dodgers rallied for five runs in the ninth inning to come back and stun the El Paso Chihuahuas, 5-2, Tuesday night at Southwest University Park. The Dodgers (21-7) did not collect their first hit until there were two outs in the seventh inning and had only had four batters reach base through eight innings. With OKC trailing, 2-0, the ninth inning began with a solo home run by Luke Williams. The next two batters walked before Ryan Ward gave the Dodgers the lead with a two-run double. The Dodgers added two more runs, first on a sacrifice fly by Ben DeLuzio and later on an El Paso error. The Chihuahuas (11-17) brought the tying run to the plate with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning before Nick Roberston induced a game-ending groundout. El Paso scored one run in each of the first and second innings, but the OKC pitching staff did not yield another run throughout the game.

Of Note:

-The Dodgers captured their eighth win in their last nine games and ninth win in their last 10 games. OKC's 21 wins through the first 28 games are tied for the second-most wins by an OKC team through 28 games in the Bricktown era (since 1998). Only the 2018 Dodgers had more wins, going 22-6, while the 2015 Dodgers also went 21-7.

-Tuesday's win marked the Dodgers' seventh last at-bat win of the season, sixth win after trailing in the eighth inning or later and fourth win after trailing in the ninth inning or later. It's also the second time in seven games they entered the ninth inning down by two runs, only to rally and win the game.

-The OKC pitching staff allowed two runs or fewer for the sixth time in the last nine games. Over that nine-game stretch, the team has a posted a 2.59 ERA. Starting pitcher Robbie Erlin tossed a season-high six innings and allowed two runs and seven hits, with one walk and four strikeouts. After giving up two runs and four hits over the first two innings, Erlin held the Chihuahuas to no runs and three hits over his final four frames. Relievers Tayler Scott, Wander Suero and Nick Robertson each turned in a scoreless inning and retired nine of 11 batters faced combined.

-Luke Williams played in his first game with OKC after being optioned by the Los Angeles Dodgers April 28. He went 1-for-4 with a home run and a walk. The home run also snapped the Dodgers' six-game drought without leaving the ballpark and was only the team's second home run in the last 10 games.

-Yonny Hernández singled for the Dodgers' first hit of the night with two outs in the seventh inning. Hernández has hit safely in nine of his last 10 games, going 13-for-39 (.333).

