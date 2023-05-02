Rainiers Rally Late To Take Series Opener At Salt Lake

Salt Lake City, UT - The Tacoma Rainiers (15-12) won a consecutive road game for the first time in 2023 on Tuesday evening, rallying from down 3-0 to defeat the Salt Lake Bees (11-17) by a 7-5 final at Smith's Ballpark. Tacoma is 5-1 in series openers this season, with a 3-1 record on the road in such games. It's a continuation of a trend which began last season; the Rainiers are 23-10 in game ones since 4/5/22 (14-4 road), playing primarily six-game series. Tacoma is now 3-4 on this 12-game trip, after their second victory this season when trailing after seven innings.

Salt Lake snagged a first inning lead when Michael Stefanic led off with a homer off the right field foul pole. It was 2-0 in the opening frame when Mickey Moniak (3 hits) doubled to right, scoring former Rainier Kevin Padlo (walk). The homer was Stefanic's first this season.

Jordyn Adams lifted a sac fly with the bases loaded in the home third, putting the Bees up by three. Their lead was down to a run in the visiting fifth; Mason McCoy began the inning with a single and moved to third a batter later when Pat Valaika doubled to left. Both scored when Mike Ford blooped a single into centerfield, making it a 3-2 ballgame. It was the PCL-leading 40th and 41st RBI for Ford, in only his 25th game played. Ford was on base four times on Tuesday, with two hits (double) and two walks. Tacoma drew 11 more free passes, extending their comfortable Triple-A lead to 193 walks in only 27 contests (7.15 BB/game).

Rainiers RHP Konner Wade mostly cruised after the rocky first inning: 5.0 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 3 BB, 4 K (80 pitches). Right-handers Taylor Williams (1.1 IP, 1 BB, 2 K) and Ryder Ryan (1.0 IP, 0 BB, 2 K, 3 BF) each worked scoreless, hitless relief.

The Rainiers ran up an unlikely rally in the eighth. With two down and one on base, the Bees bullpen issued three consecutive walks, scoring Jack Larsen (single). Larsen, who played left field in his Triple-A debut on Tuesday, went 2-for-4 with a walk. A batter after Cade Marlowe walked with the bases loaded to even the score 3-3, Brian O'Keefe narrowly missed a grand slam off the top of the wall in center, but cleared the bases with a three-run double.

With Tacoma leading 6-3 in the home eighth, Adams led off with his seventh homer. Jake Scheiner (3 BB) scored on a wild pitch in the ninth for the final Rainiers run. Salt Lake's Jo Adell hit his PCL-leading 11th homer in the ninth; the solo shot was the night's final tally.

The weeklong series will continue with an 11:05 a.m. PT first pitch on Wednesday. RHP Jose Rodriguez, who pitched for Salt Lake in 2019, will start for Tacoma. Bees RHP Cesar Valdez will start for the home side.

