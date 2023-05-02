Chihuahuas Fall to Dodgers, 5-2

The Oklahoma City Dodgers scored five runs in an 11-batter top of the ninth inning Tuesday to come back and beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 5-2. It was the first game of a six-game series.

The Chihuahuas scored a run each in the first two innings on an RBI single by Yorman Rodriguez and a solo home run by Matthew Batten. Oklahoma City didn't have any hits until a two-run single with two outs in the seventh inning by Yonny Hernandez. El Paso starter Jay Groome pitched six shutout innings without allowing a hit. He struck out nine, which set a new Chihuahuas 2023 season high for an individual pitcher.

El Paso pitchers combined to strike out 13 Dodgers to tie the club's 2023 season high. Chihuahuas first baseman Rangel Ravelo went 3-for-4 with a double and now has seven hits in his last three games.

Box Score: Dodgers 5, Chihuahuas 2 Final Score (05/02/2023) on Gameday (milb.com)

Team Records: Oklahoma City (21-7), El Paso (11-17)

Next Game: Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Oklahoma City RHP William Cuevas (2-1, 5.19) vs. El Paso LHP Ryan Weathers (0-0, -.--). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

