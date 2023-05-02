Tuesday's Round Rock at Reno Game Postponed

May 2, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Round Rock Express News Release







RENO, Nevada- Tuesday night's game between the Round Rock Express (18-8) and Reno Aces (15-11) at Greater Nevada Field has been postponed due to rainy conditions.

The rescheduled game will be made up tomorrow, Wednesday, May 3, as both clubs will play a pair of seven-inning contests in a doubleheader, with the first pitch of game one set for 6:00 p.m. CT. Game two will start approximately 30 minutes following the conclusion of game one.

Voice of the Express, Mike Capps, will cover all the action live from the Silver State on AM 1300 The Zone with the pregame show beginning at 5:45 p.m. CT. Wednesday's games can also be viewed live on MiLB.tv with a valid subscription.

The Express return home on Tuesday, May 9 at 7:05 p.m. to take on the Oklahoma City Dodgers (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate) for the first game of a six-game set at Dell Diamond.

Single game tickets as well as full season and mini seasonmembership plans are on sale now. For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Subscribe to the E-Train email newsletter and keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter!

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from May 2, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.