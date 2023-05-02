Royce Huffman, Luke Scott to be Inducted into Round Rock Express Hall of Fame

ROUND ROCK, Texas - Former INF Royce Huffman and OF Luke Scott have been selected for induction into the Round Rock Express Hall of Fame, the team announced on Thursday morning. After deliberation by front office staff and shareholders, Huffman and Scott become just the seventh and eighth members to be selected for the team's prestigious Hall of Fame. It will be the first time two individuals have been inducted into the same class.

The two will be honored in a ceremony and plaque reveal prior to the game on Friday, August 25 at 7:05 p.m. against the Salt Lake Bees (Los Angeles Angels affiliate).

Huffman's time with the Express began in 2000 when he appeared in four games for Double-A Round Rock and ended after 495 games from 2000-2002 and 2005-2006. Huffman has the most career hits (548) in Express history and is second in doubles (129). He surpassed 100 or more hits in four of the five seasons he donned an Express uniform and held a career batting average of .305.

"For me, being honored at this level and to have the Express put me in this distinction, I can't really put it into words," Huffman said. "During the time that you're there, you're there grinding and doing the best that you can playing every day and working hard. When you look up and you're done and they feel like you're in that category of being inducted into the Hall of Fame? It's just amazing."

Scott got his first taste of Dell Diamond in 2004 when he was promoted to Double-A Round Rock. He would return the next two years as the club changed to a Triple-A affiliate for the Houston Astros. The lefty slashed .293/.385/.593 in three seasons and 253 games for the E-Train. His 31 home runs in 2005 are the third most in a single season in club history.

"It's an honor to be inducted into the Round Rock Express Hall of Fame to recognize my performance," Scott said. "I'd attribute how I feel about it to the memories I had in Round Rock, with the community and fans and my experience in life as a young man as I was attempting to live a dream and attain a goal of getting to the Major Leagues."

More on Royce Huffman:

Huffman began the 2001 season with the E-Train and led the team in games played (137) and hits (168). From July 7 through July 24, he rode a 17-game hitting streak, which is tied for the longest in team history. In 2002, the infielder led Round Rock in batting average (.322), hits (168) and RBI (91).

When he returned to play for Round Rock in 2005 and 2006, the club was a Triple-A affiliate. He still felt right at home, collecting 216 hits in 222 games played while helping the Express win their first Triple-A conference and division crown in 2006.

Huffman was drafted by the Houston Astros in the 12th round of the 1999 amateur draft. He played his collegiate baseball at Texas Christian University, where he was inducted into the TCU Athletics Hall of Fame in 2010. As a Horned Frog, Huffman was a standout on both the diamond and the gridiron. During his senior season, he was selected as one of the Top-10 Two-Sports Athletes and Top-10 Special Teams Players in the country by Sports Illustrated. He is originally from Houston, Texas.

More on Luke Scott:

Luke Scott appeared in 63 games for Round Rock in 2004 and held a slash line of .298/.401/.654 with 17 doubles and 19 home runs. In 2005, he led the Express in home runs (31) and slugging percentage (.603) while making his Major League debut. The 2006 season featured more success as Scott was named a Triple-A All-Star and hit 20 home runs in 87 games while accumulating a .299 batting average for an E-Train team that went on to win the Triple-A conference and division title.

Over nine seasons in the Major Leagues, the first baseman and left fielder appeared in 889 games between the Houston Astros, Baltimore Orioles and Tampa Bay Rays. He batted .258 with 181 doubles and 135 home runs in his career and appeared in the 2005 American League Division Series for the Astros as they made their way to an A.L. Pennant.

In 2010 while playing for Baltimore, Scott led the Orioles in home runs (27) while posting a .284/.368/.535 slash line in 131 games.

The lefty was selected in the ninth round of the 2001 amateur draft by the Cleveland Indians out of Oklahoma State University. He was traded to the Houston Astros at the start of the 2004 season. He is originally from De Leon Springs, Florida.

