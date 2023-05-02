Rainiers Rally to Stun Bees

The Salt Lake Bees lead early but the Tacoma Rainiers stormed back late to take a 7-5 victory at Smith's Ballpark in the series opener on Tuesday night.

The Bees got on the board in the first inning with a leadoff home run from Michael Stefanic and a Mickey Moniak RBI double to make it 2-0. Jordyn Adams added a sacrifice fly in the third to make it 3-0, but the Rainiers began to mount a comeback in the fifth. Tacoma scored a pair of runs in the fifth and then came all the back with a four-run eighth thanks in part to three walks and a bases loaded double all with two outs. The Bees scored single runs in the final two frames on solo home runs from Jordyn Adams and Jo Adell but could not complete the comeback.

Jonathan Holder took the loss for the Bees as he was responsible for three of the four runs allowed in the eighth. Moniak led the Salt Lake offense with three hits, while Stefanic continued his on-base streak with a pair of hits. Stefanic has reached base safely in every game he's played this season.

The Bees and Rainiers will meet again for a Wednesday matinee game. First pitch tomorrow is at 12:05 p.m.

