Rain in Reno Postpones Aces Series Opener against Round Rock

May 2, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Reno Aces News Release







RENO, Nev. - Tuesday's series opener between the Reno Aces and the Round Rock Express, Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers, was postponed due to rainy conditions around Greater Nevada Field.

The rescheduled game will be made up tomorrow, Wednesday, May 3rd, as both clubs will play a pair of seven-inning contests in a doubleheader, with the first pitch of game one set for 4:00 p.m. Game two will start approximately 30 minutes following the conclusion of game one.

Fans who purchased Individual Game Tickets for Tuesday's postponed game through the Reno Aces Ticket Office or the Official Reno Aces Website will receive a digital voucher for a future game (excluding July 4) that will be loaded into their MyTickets account. Fans can redeem their vouchers online through their MyTickets account, in person at the Reno Aces Ticket Office or by calling (775) 334-7000.

Season ticket holders and group leaders will be contacted directly by an Aces representative regarding their tickets affected by the postponement.

The Aces are amid their first two-week homestand of the season with their six-game series against the Express, which will run through Sunday, May 7th.

Single Game tickets are on sale at RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from May 2, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.