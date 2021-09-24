Sugar Land Surges past Chihuahuas 8-2
September 24, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release
The Sugar Land Skeeters trailed 2-0 early but scored eight unanswered runs to come back and beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 8-2 Thursday. It was the first game of the Chihuahuas' final home series of the 2021 season.
Patrick Kivlehan had his second straight multi-hit game Thursday, going 2-for-4 with a home run. It was his 20th home run of the year, making him the 11th Chihuahuas player in team history to hit 20 homers in a season. El Paso's other run came on an RBI double by shortstop Matt Batten.
Sugar Land's Jeremy Pena had a double, triple and home run through five innings but did not hit a single in the remainder of the game to clinch a cycle. Houston Astros pitcher Pedro Báez pitched a scoreless inning on MLB injury rehab Thursday. The Skeeters retired the final 12 batters of the game.
Team Records: Sugar Land (72-49, 1-0 in Final Stretch), El Paso (46-75, 0-1 in Final Stretch)
Next Game: Friday at 7:05 p.m. at Southwest University Park. Sugar Land LHP Jonathan Bermudez (2-0, 1.46) vs. El Paso TBA. The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.
