Reno Drops First Game of Final Stretch, 13-5, to Albuquerque
September 24, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Reno Aces News Release
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The Reno Aces fall in the first game of the Final Stretch to the Albuquerque Isotopes, 13-5, on Thursday.
Juniel Querecuto jumped out to a team season-high 15-game hitting streak with his two-run triple in the fifth, snapping Ildemaro Vargas' previous mark of 14. The Aces' first baseman also drove in a run for the sixth-consecutive contest and recorded a tally for the eighth-straight game.
Alek Thomas continued to reach base safely on Thursday, extending his hitting streak to eight games following a 1-for-3 performance at the dish with a run scored and a pair of walks.
Drew Ellis reached base safely in his 26th-consecutive contest with the Aces since July 10, going 1-for-4 at the dish with one RBI and one run. The Aces' third baseman expanded his hitting and RBI streaks to five games while putting a tally on the board for the 10th-straight contest.
Reno jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in the opening frame following a leadoff double by Thomas. After two quick outs, Andrew Young slapped a wall-ball RBI single to left and brought the D-Backs' No. 3 prospect around to score for a one-run advantage.
Albuquerque responded quickly with a three-spot, 3-1, in the home half of the first, scoring on an RBI double by Elehuris Montero and a two-run homer by Alan Trejo.
After a blank second inning, Ellis cut the Aces' deficit in half, 3-2, on a solo home run to left-center in the third.
Following an empty fourth frame, Reno poured on three runs in the top of the fourth to take a two-tick advantage. After Cooper Hummel was hit by a pitch and moved to third on a Young single, Querecuto smacked a bases-clearing, two-run triple to right field and pushed the Aces to a 4-3 lead. Stuart Fairchild doubled on an 0-1 pitch and knocked in Querecuto from third, giving the Biggest Little City's team a 5-3 edge.
The Isotopes erased its two-run deficit with three tallies in the fifth and a five-spot in the sixth to take an 11-5 lead.
Albuquerque tacked on one run in both the seventh and eighth inning before closing the door on the Aces, 13-5.
Reno will return to Isotopes Park for Friday's contest against Albuquerque with first pitch slated for 5:35 p.m. PT. Friday's game can be heard on renoaces.com or locally on KPLY 630 AM with Zack Bayrouty on the call.
• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...
Triple-A West League Stories from September 24, 2021
- Nick Allen Collects Three Hits, But Aviators Fall 12-5 to Oklahoma City - Las Vegas Aviators
- Seven in the Third Propel Dodgers to Victory - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Skeeters Take Triple A Final Stretch Opener with Victory in El Paso - Sugar Land Skeeters
- Sugar Land Surges past Chihuahuas 8-2 - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Round Rock Starts Final Stretch with Thrilling Win over Tacoma - Round Rock Express
- Fuentes Hits for the Cycle, Albuquerque Clobbers Reno - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Dugger Deals, But Tacoma Falls Victim to Late-Innings Round Rock Rally - Tacoma Rainiers
- Dubón homers, Ondrusek struggles in Final Stretch opening defeat - Sacramento River Cats
- Bees Start Final Stretch with Win - Salt Lake Bees
- Reno Drops First Game of Final Stretch, 13-5, to Albuquerque - Reno Aces
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.