Reno Drops First Game of Final Stretch, 13-5, to Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The Reno Aces fall in the first game of the Final Stretch to the Albuquerque Isotopes, 13-5, on Thursday.

Juniel Querecuto jumped out to a team season-high 15-game hitting streak with his two-run triple in the fifth, snapping Ildemaro Vargas' previous mark of 14. The Aces' first baseman also drove in a run for the sixth-consecutive contest and recorded a tally for the eighth-straight game.

Alek Thomas continued to reach base safely on Thursday, extending his hitting streak to eight games following a 1-for-3 performance at the dish with a run scored and a pair of walks.

Drew Ellis reached base safely in his 26th-consecutive contest with the Aces since July 10, going 1-for-4 at the dish with one RBI and one run. The Aces' third baseman expanded his hitting and RBI streaks to five games while putting a tally on the board for the 10th-straight contest.

Reno jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in the opening frame following a leadoff double by Thomas. After two quick outs, Andrew Young slapped a wall-ball RBI single to left and brought the D-Backs' No. 3 prospect around to score for a one-run advantage.

Albuquerque responded quickly with a three-spot, 3-1, in the home half of the first, scoring on an RBI double by Elehuris Montero and a two-run homer by Alan Trejo.

After a blank second inning, Ellis cut the Aces' deficit in half, 3-2, on a solo home run to left-center in the third.

Following an empty fourth frame, Reno poured on three runs in the top of the fourth to take a two-tick advantage. After Cooper Hummel was hit by a pitch and moved to third on a Young single, Querecuto smacked a bases-clearing, two-run triple to right field and pushed the Aces to a 4-3 lead. Stuart Fairchild doubled on an 0-1 pitch and knocked in Querecuto from third, giving the Biggest Little City's team a 5-3 edge.

The Isotopes erased its two-run deficit with three tallies in the fifth and a five-spot in the sixth to take an 11-5 lead.

Albuquerque tacked on one run in both the seventh and eighth inning before closing the door on the Aces, 13-5.

