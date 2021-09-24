Fuentes Hits for the Cycle, Albuquerque Clobbers Reno

Isotopes 13 (53-68, 1-0), Aces 5 (69-50, 0-1) - RGCU Field at Isotopes Park | Albuquerque, NM

AT THE DISH: Joshua Fuentes hit for the ninth cycle in team history. He tripled in the first, singled in the third, had an RBI double in the fifth, and capped it with a grand slam in the sixth inning ... Fuentes was also hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the seventh, completing a six-RBI game ... Greg Bird was 3-for-5 including his team-leading 26th home run of the season ... Elehuris Montero had an RBI double and Alan Trejo clubbed a two-run homer in a three-run first inning ... Brian Serven and Taylor Snyder had two hits apiece ... Ryan Castellani came off the bench for a pinch-hit single and is 7-for-13 this season.

TOEING THE RUBBER: Starter Dereck Rodríguez gave up seven hits and five runs in 4.2 innings ... The bullpen combined for 4.1 scoreless frames of two-hit ball ... Nate Griep earned his second Triple-A win and Ben Bowden extended his scoreless innings streak with the Isotopes this year to 9.2.

TOPES TIDBITS: Fuentes' cycle was the first for the Isotopes since Noel Cuevas on April 10, 2019, also against Reno (on the road) ... Eight of Albuquerque's nine cycles have come at home ... 13 runs ties the Isotopes second-highest total in a game this season ... Scott Burcham moved from second base to left field in the eighth, his third professional appearance in the outfield.

ON DECK: Albuquerque will host Reno in the second of this five-game series Friday night, with right-hander Frank Duncan (5-3, 4.19) scheduled to start against Aces righty Matt Tabor (1-4, 12.39). It is the start of Fan Appreciation Weekend, presented by Floor & Decor. First pitch from RGCU Field is set for 6:35 MT.

