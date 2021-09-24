Aces Notes

First pitch from Isotopes Park is slated for 5:35 p.m. PT.

Whispers in the Dark:

- The Reno Aces dropped game one of the Final Stretch, 13-5, to the Albuquerque Isotopes on Thursday.

- Drew Ellis reached base safely for the 26th-straight game with Reno since July 10 when he launched a solo home run in the third inning. Since his return on Sept. 10, Ellis is slashing .380/.466/.980 with seven doubles, seven home runs, 21 RBIs and 20 runs scored.

- Alek Thomas increased his hitting and run-scoring streak to eight games in Thursday's contest, going 1-for-3 with a tally and two walks. The 21-year-old has put forth a .528/.585/1.139 slash line with five RBIs and 13 runs scored. The Aces' outfielder strung together back-to-back four-hit games on Sept 21-23, serving as the only player in professional baseball to record a pair of consecutive four-hit games in the same year. He became one of five players in Triple-A and one of 12 in all of baseball to register two straight four-hit contests this season. He joined Collin Cowgill (2011), Mike Freeman (2015), Zach Borenstein (2016), Ildemaro Vargas (2017) and Matt Lipka (2021) as the only players in franchise history to smack four base knocks in two consecutive games.

- Cooper Hummel saw his 10-game hitting streak come to an end in Thursday's contest, finishing his successful stretch with a .550/.580/.925 with 16 RBIs and 15 runs on 22 hits. In 17 appearances this month, Hummel has put forth a .476/.519/.825 slash line with two triples, four homers, six doubles, 24 RBIs and 23 runs scored.

- Andrew Young jumped out to a three-game multi-hit and RBI streak since returning to Reno with a one-run single to left field in the first and a base knock in the fifth.

Little Lion Man:

- Reigning Triple-A Player of the Week Juniel Querecuto put together a solid week of work since Sept. 13. The veteran infielder put forth a 12-for-26 showing with a .462/.500/.846 slash line, a pair of doubles, two home runs, 10 RBIs and 10 runs scored in his six starts to his first weekly accolade.

- The 29-year-old surpassed former teammate Ildemaro Vargas for the team's season-high hitting streak with a 15-game mark following his 1-for-4 performance on Tuesday. He also bumped his run-scoring stretch to eight games and his RBI streak to six contests with his one run scored and two RBIs against the Isotopes. Over the last 15-game stretch, the Aces' top hitter is slashing .400/.449/.733 while going 24-for-60 with 10 extra-base hits, 21 RBIs and 19 runs scored.

- In his 15 starts since Sept. 6, Querecuto has recorded eight multi-hit games, has registered six games with two or more RBIs and has posted five multi-run contests.

- Querecuto, with the Aces alone, has recorded 297 base knocks in his three seasons, ranking seventh all-time behind Mike Freeman with 301. The Aces' infielder reached 900 hits in his MiLB career and 100 extra-base hits in Triple-A with his performance on Sept. 19. With five more base knocks and four appearances, he will reach the 400-mark for each in MiLB's highest level.

- Correction: Querecuto hit his 15th career triple with the Aces in last night's game and remains behind Kristopher Negron for sixth-place all-time.

Hopeless Wanderers:

- Matt Tabor will face off with Albuquerque for the first time in his career. The Aces will look to win their second-straight game with Tabor on the mound, having won their first game since Aug. 13 when the right-hander picked up his lone Triple-A victory.

- Frank Duncan will face Reno for the first time in his career after spending the 2017 campaign in the Biggest Little City. The right-hander held an 8-8 record in 22 appearances with Reno, posting a 6.94 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 119.1 innings of work. Duncan won his final start with the Aces on Aug. 7, 2017, against Las Vegas, going five innings and allowing three runs on eight hits with four punchouts.

I Will Wait:

- Ryan Weiss has put forth a stellar 10-game stretch since Aug. 9, boasting a 1-0 record with a 2.40 ERA to go along with 20 punchouts in 15.0 innings of work. The opposition is batting .173 over that span against the Aces' right-hander.

- Jesus Liranzo tossed his fourth-straight and 11th scoreless relief performance with Reno out of the bullpen on Tuesday, going one inning and retiring three of the four batters he faced. In his 13 outings since the start of August, the Aces' reliever has registered 19 strikeouts and a 1.84 ERA in 14.2 innings of work.

- Taylor Clarke has looked sharp in his six appearances with Reno this season, striking out six batters and allowing just one unearned run on four hits in six innings of work. The Aces' reliever has held his opponent to a .222 batting average over the six-game stretch.

Guiding Light:

- Reno leads all of professional baseball with a .296 batting average, .522 slugging percentage, .897 OPS and 855 runs scored. The team from Northern Nevada is one of two MiLB teams with at least 800 tallies (Rancho Cucamonga, 810). The Biggest Little City's squad has recorded a MiLB-leading 1245 hits, leading Las Vegas by 71 hits (1174). The Aces are tied or out-hitting 18 of the 32 MLB teams (8 AL, 10 NL), including Arizona, in 30 fewer games.

- Blake Lalli's club paces Triple-A with a .314/.393/.541 slash line, 299 runs scored, 422 hits, 64 home runs, 78 doubles and 18 triples after the sixth frame.

- The Aces have mounted 21 comebacks this season, boasting a 14-7 record in contests it erases a deficit of three or more runs to tie the game.

