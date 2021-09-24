Skeeters Take Triple A Final Stretch Opener with Victory in El Paso

(EL PASO, Texas) - Jeremy Peña nearly hit for the cycle as the Sugar Land Skeeters picked up an 8-2 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas on Thursday night as they opened their Triple A Final Stretch slate.

A game after hitting three home runs, including a walk-off two-run shot, Peña logged a double, triple and a solo home run. Peña, who's rated as the Houston Astros' No. 4 prospect, per MLB.com, has hit .474 with two doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 16 RBIs over his last 14 games.

El Paso jumped out to a 2-0 lead before the Skeeters tacked on three runs in the fourth and fifth innings. Korey Lee, making just his second start at the Triple A level, started the scoring by driving in Taylor Jones with a double down the left-field line. Ronnie Dawson followed with a two-run homer, his seventh of the season.

Peña delivered his solo home run to open the fifth inning and Jones belted a two-run shot to left-center. It was the second home run in as many games for Jones and his eighth with the Skeeters this season. Jones added on with a two-run double in the sixth inning, scoring CJ Hinojosa and Pedro León. Hinojosa finished the night 1-for-4, extending his hitting streak to 18 games. It's the longest active hitting streak in Triple A West and surpassed Jose Siri for the longest hitting streak for the Skeeters this year.

Pedro Báez began a Major League Rehab Assignment with the Skeeters on Thursday, tossing a scoreless and hitless inning of relief (seven pitches), while also picking up the winning decision. Bryan Abreu, Riley Ferrell and Enoli Paredes followed Báez with scoreless innings to close out the game. Chad Donato started the contest and took a no-decision, allowing two runs on five hits through four innings of work.

El Paso jumped out to its early lead on a solo home run from Patrick Kivlehan and RBI single from Matt Batten.

The Skeeters and Chihuahuas continue their five-game series at 8:05 p.m. on Friday at Southwest University Park. The Skeeters are set to start left-hander Jonathan Bermudez, with El Paso yet to name a starter.

