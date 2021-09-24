Skeeters Announce 2022 Regular-Season Schedule

(SUGAR LAND, Texas) - The Sugar Land Skeeters today announced their 2022 regular-season schedule as a member of Triple A West. The Skeeters will be entering their second season as the Triple A affiliate of the Houston Astros and their second season as a member of Minor League Baseball.

The Skeeters' 2022 regular-season schedule features of a total of 144 games, with 72 at Constellation Field and 72 away games. The Skeeters open their season on April 5 with a six-game road series against the Sacramento River Cats. It will be their first-ever series against Sacramento (Triple A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants).

The first game at Constellation Field for the 2022 season will come on April 12, as the Skeeters begin a six-game series against the Round Rock Express.

Key home dates for the Skeeters' 2022 season include:

Mother's Day - Sunday, May 22, vs. Round Rock

Independence Day - Monday, July 4, vs. El Paso

Triple A West will have Monday serve as a universal league off-day (with Independence Day and Monday, Sept. 19, serving as exceptions). The Skeeters are set to host the Reno Aces (Triple A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks) and Salt Lake Bees (Triple A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels) for the first time at Constellation Field. Along with Sacramento, they're set to make their first-ever road trips to Las Vegas (Triple A affiliate of the Oakland A's) and Tacoma (Triple A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners) as well.

A four-day midseason break will occur from July 18-21. The Skeeters close out their 2022 regular-season, which is still subject to change, with a four-game home series against the Albuquerque Isotopes from Sept. 19-21.

Announcements regarding ticketing plans and single-game tickets for the 2022 season are forthcoming.

